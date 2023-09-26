Princess Beatrice is the belle of the ball in magical gown to party with Princess Anne

The royal joined her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, at the glittering opening party of London's The OWO

Princess Beatrice has had some seriously noteworthy style moments of late, and her radiant appearance at the grand opening of The OWO in London on Tuesday night was no exception.

The Princess joined her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as The OWO was officially inaugurated by The Princess Royal, marking the beginning of a new era for the former Old War Office.

Cutting an effortlessly glamorous silhouette in a red carpet worthy ensemble, Princess Beatrice, 35, turned heads in a magnificent black and blue patterned midi-dress.

© Dave Benett Beatrice stood out from the crowd with her stunning outfit

The royal's stunning gown made a worthy addition to her unrivalled sartorial archive, although at times she added a black overcoat to avoid the September chill.

Princess Beatrice's fiery red hair was swept into her signature style, perfectly complementing her glamorous beauty glow of a rosy blush, fluttery lashes and defined brows.

© Dave Benett The pair attended alongside other high-profile guesrs

Edoardo, 39, looked equally dapper in a smart blue suit and tailored trousers.

WATCH: Inside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story

The royal couple were amongst a star-studded guestlist to celebrate the new era of The OWO, which is built on the historic royal site of Whitehall Palace.

Marking the occasion was a glittering programme of performances by Andrea Bocelli and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, while the royals dined on canapés by three-Michelin starred chef Mauro Colagreco, chef partner for Raffles London at The OWO.

It's been a month of fabulous fits for Princess Beatrice, who has consistently beguiled royal style fans with her showstopping looks and sophisticated style choices.

Earlier this month, the mother-of-one dazzled on the red carpet of Vogue World's London event in an elegant floral cape dress by Richard Quinn, accessorised with patent black stilettos. The royal added a vampy red lip and dramatic diamond chandelier earrings to complete her look.

© Mike Marsland Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wore a white tux as wife Princess Beatrice wore a cape dress by Richard Quinn

"She looks GREAT! I can’t believe how much she has improved her style lately, love it!" wrote one royal watcher via Instagram page @royalfashionpolice. "Marriage did such a tremendous makeover on Bea’s outfits! She seems so much more confident," wrote another.

"Wow! They look smashing both of them," wrote a third, as a fourth agreed: "Stunning!!! Knocked it out of the park!"