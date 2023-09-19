Royal Style Watch: From Princess Beatrice's dazzling red carpet moment to Princess Kate's power suits

September welcomes a flurry of sartorial excellence through its doors from the best dressed royals

Just as we thought the royals had slipped into hibernation at the end of the summer, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie emerged in all their glittering glory at the Vogue World: London 2023 party.

September also marked a major month in the style stakes for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who was crowned a monochrome maven at the Invictus Games with an expertly packed suitcase of neutral-toned ensembles.

The Princess of Wales has proven her penchant for power dressing by kickstarting her return to royal engagements in an immaculate army of tailored suits, while the Duchess of Edinburgh has equally reigned supreme with her effortlessly flattering fits and feminine flair.

Keep scrolling to discover which of the royal style set have impressed as the best dressed this month…

Princess of Wales © Getty The princess rewore one of her favourite suits by British label Alexander McQueen at the Rugby World Cup Princess Kate has served up a slew of stunning suits this September, from her aubergine-hued Alexander McQueen number to her outdoorsy double-breasted jacket from Holland Cooper. © Getty Princess Kate wore a Holland Cooper blazer for an engagement in Yeovil We have Alexander McQueen's signature tailoring to thank for the dramatic silhouette of Princess Kate's power suit worn to HMP High Down on 12 September. DON'T MISS 40 best dressed celebrities this month: Adowa Aboah, Kate Moss, Iris Law and more © Getty Kate Middleton nailed power dressing in an Alexander McQueen tailored suitat HMP High Down It's not the first time the royal has worn the vampy purple ensemble. Kate proved her sartorial prowess in the designer number once before, when she and Prince William stepped off the plane for their Boston royal tour in December last year. © Getty Princess Kate rocks a camel suit during Streets of Growth visit on 19 September Taking a leaf from the Duchess of Sussex's style file, Kate perfected neutral dressing as she stepped out in a nude suit for an engagement in east London.

Meghan Markle © Patrick van Katwijk The Duchess nailed monochrome dressing in Düsseldorf The Duchess of Sussex defied expectations when she jet set to Düsseldorf without her beloved glam squad, with Meghan's press team confirming the royal not only travelled without a stylist, but also "did her own hair and makeup and will do her own the entire trip." The 'Meghan effect' will no doubt be infectious after the royal's return to the spotlight, thanks to her mix-and-match wardrobe of affordable high street looks and luxe designer pieces. © getty Duchess Meghan wore a slick neutral ensemble to attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Invictus Games 2023 It was all about the neutral tones for the mother-of-two, who took centre stage in an array of creams, browns and caramel-hued pieces throughout the Games. GET THE LOOK Shop Meghan' Markle's Invictus Games wardrobe © Getty Meghan Markle wore a beautiful teal dress by Cult Gaia at the closing ceremony After a week of neutrals, Duchess Meghan ended the Invictus Games with a burst of gorgeous color - the Cult Gaia 'Raylene' gown in the shade Seamoss. Divine!

Princess Beatrice © Mike Marsland Princess Beatrice beguiled in a beautiful coord from The Vampire's Wife A glowing Princess Beatrice shone amongst the fashion set rocking a floral coord from The Vampire's Wife to a private viewing of "Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto" at the Victoria & Albert Museum. © David M. Benett Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Vogue World: London 2023 Later in the month, the mother-of-one dazzled on the red carpet of Vogue World's London event in an elegant floral cape dress by Richard Quinn, accessorised with patent black stilettos.

Princess Eugenie © David M. Benett Princess Eugenie of York wore an emerald Fendi dress Completing a dazzling royal sister act, Princess Eugenie joined her sister at Vogue World: London in a billowing emerald green dress by Fendi.