Royal Style Watch: From Princess Beatrice's dazzling red carpet moment to Princess Kate's power suits

The Princess of Wales has proven her penchant for power dressing by kickstarting her return to royal engagements in an immaculate army of tailored suits, while the Duchess of Edinburgh has equally reigned supreme with her effortlessly flattering fits and feminine flair.
Keep scrolling to discover which of the royal style set have impressed as the best dressed this month…
Princess of Wales
The princess rewore one of her favourite suits by British label Alexander McQueen at the Rugby World Cup
Princess Kate has served up a slew of stunning suits this September, from her aubergine-hued Alexander McQueen number to her outdoorsy double-breasted jacket from Holland Cooper.
Princess Kate wore a Holland Cooper blazer for an engagement in Yeovil
We have Alexander McQueen's signature tailoring to thank for the dramatic silhouette of Princess Kate's power suit worn to HMP High Down on 12 September.
DON'T MISS
Kate Middleton nailed power dressing in an Alexander McQueen tailored suitat HMP High Down
It's not the first time the royal has worn the vampy purple ensemble. Kate proved her sartorial prowess in the designer number once before, when she and Prince William stepped off the plane for their Boston royal tour in December last year.
Princess Kate rocks a camel suit during Streets of Growth visit on 19 September
Taking a leaf from the Duchess of Sussex's style file, Kate perfected neutral dressing as she stepped out in a nude suit for an engagement in east London.
Meghan Markle
The Duchess nailed monochrome dressing in Düsseldorf
The Duchess of Sussex defied expectations when she jet set to Düsseldorf without her beloved glam squad, with Meghan's press team confirming the royal not only travelled without a stylist, but also "did her own hair and makeup and will do her own the entire trip."
The 'Meghan effect' will no doubt be infectious after the royal's return to the spotlight, thanks to her mix-and-match wardrobe of affordable high street looks and luxe designer pieces.
Duchess Meghan wore a slick neutral ensemble to attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Invictus Games 2023
It was all about the neutral tones for the mother-of-two, who took centre stage in an array of creams, browns and caramel-hued pieces throughout the Games.
GET THE LOOK
Meghan Markle wore a beautiful teal dress by Cult Gaia at the closing ceremony
After a week of neutrals, Duchess Meghan ended the Invictus Games with a burst of gorgeous color - the Cult Gaia 'Raylene' gown in the shade Seamoss. Divine!
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice beguiled in a beautiful coord from The Vampire's Wife
A glowing Princess Beatrice shone amongst the fashion set rocking a floral coord from The Vampire's Wife to a private viewing of "Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto" at the Victoria & Albert Museum.
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Vogue World: London 2023
Later in the month, the mother-of-one dazzled on the red carpet of Vogue World's London event in an elegant floral cape dress by Richard Quinn, accessorised with patent black stilettos.
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie of York wore an emerald Fendi dress
Completing a dazzling royal sister act, Princess Eugenie joined her sister at Vogue World: London in a billowing emerald green dress by Fendi.
Queen Rania of Jordan
Queen Rania of Jordan is always impeccably dressed, and this scarlet Gabriela Heart suit moment was no exception to her streak of winning outfits. Double-breasted buttons, a structured waist and elegantly fluted sleeves comprised her luxe 'Angela' blazer, while the monarch added flattering flared trousers and a limited edition clutch from Delvaux.