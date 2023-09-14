Princess Beatrice is a total 'enchantress' in floral corset for date with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The Princess and her husband attended a glamorous private viewing at the V&A Museum in London

A radiant Princess Beatrice stood out amongst the fashion set on Wednesday evening at the private viewing of "Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto" at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

The 35-year-old royal was joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as the doting couple enjoyed a rare evening away from parenting duties for their two-year-old daughter, Sienna.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson defied expectations in a stunning sartorial concoction from royal-favourite brand, The Vampire's Wife.

Princess Beatrice rocked a silhouette-enhancing coord from the designer label, consisting of 'The Enchantress' floral-print cotton top and matching fluted skirt.

The royal's beautiful top framed her décolletage with a deep sweetheart neckline and romantic puff sleeves, secured by corset-style lace-up fastenings.

© Gareth Cattermole Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the private view of "Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto" at The V&A

Her dramatic tiered skirt featured a figure-skimming waistline and soft fluted hem with several ruffles for added drama. Princess Beatrice teamed her look with 'Romy 100' black suede pumps from Jimmy Choo and carried a bejewelled 'Espey Clutch' from Fiona Kotur.

Beatrice's fiery auburn hair was styled in a side part and left to fall to her shoulders in a glossy, straightened style. Completing her look, the royal added a natural makeup combo and accessorised with several delicate gold accessories.

© Mike Marsland Princess Beatrice beguiled in a beautiful coord from The Vampire's Wife

Royal style fans were quick to comment on Beatrice's ultra elegant ensemble, taking to Instagram Page @royalfashionpolice to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"Va va voom!! She looks incredible in this outfit. She looks straight out of a Fellini movie," wrote one fan. "Exactly her style but done up for a fancy evening!! Fits her beautifully. Love seeing her in ensembles that are more streamlined occasionally."

A third fan added: "This dress looks amazing on her!" as a fourth agreed: "I am actually not a huge Vampire's Wife fan but this is FABULOUS on Beatrice!"

© Getty Princess Beatrice wears The Vampire's Wife to attend the "BBC Earth Experience"at Daikin Centre

Princess Beatrice is a devoted follower of Susie Cave's brand, The Vampire's Wife. The instantly recognisable, hyper-feminine silhouette of Cave's designs have long been a favourite in Beatrice's wardrobe for years now.

From date nights in London to celebrating the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, the radiant royal has trusted The Vampire's Wife designs with some of her most special moments in the spotlight - and so has the Princess of Wales.