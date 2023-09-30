Duchess Sophie surprises in wide-legged leather trousers and waist-cinching jacket

The Duchess of Edinburgh caused a stir with royal fans as she stepped away from her usual style this week, opting for a leather look as she visited Nottingham to meet with fundraiser Jenny Farr MBE at the Children's Charity Hub.

Duchess Sophie looked so fashionable in a pair of on-trend leather trousers, which she styled with a Bally navy wool utility jacket adorned with gold buttons and a waist-cinching belt.

Accessorised to perfection as always, the royal opted for a pair of Jimmy Choo suede ankle boots for her footwear, clutching a Sophie Habsburg brown bag to match.

The wife of Prince Edward swept her hair back in an updo that showed off her sparkling gold earrings, opting for a soft makeup look consisting of a touch of black mascara, a rosy blush and a pink lip.

A patron for the charity spoke to the champion fundraiser, 90, and other staff members and volunteers about the 58-year-old's visit on Thursday.

Mrs Farr, who has been fundraising for more than 60 years, revealed it was an honour to meet such a "special lady".

She said: "[The Duchess of Edinburgh] is a very special lady I think. The recognition she gives to us is special. She understands the real history and the real need of this charity.

"She has been extremely interesting, helpful, observant - she's ahead of the game in my opinion."

Earlier this week, Duchess Sophie was pictured paying a visit to Collingwood College. She took part in activities showcasing the Surrey Heath school's sustainability initiatives and chatted with key students who have enjoyed success in racing electric cars and debating.

© Riccardo Antimiani/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh attended Giorgio Napolitano's funeral earlier this week

Sophie was fresh from stepping into King Charles' shoes by representing the British royal family at a state funeral in Italy. Her husband, Prince Edward, stayed at home in the UK.

Looking elegant for the sombre occasion, Sophie turned to one of her go-to designer dresses with a cowl neckline, the 'Draped Cowl Neck Dress' by Valentino.

She carried the 'Black Lunatic Caviar Clutch' by Sophie Habsburg, another one of her favourite high-end labels.