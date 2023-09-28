Duchess Sophie reemerges in fitted jacket and florals after state funeral

Following her sombre appearance at the state funeral of former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano in Rome, the Duchess of Edinburgh was back at work on Wednesday in England.

Duchess Sophie, 58, was pictured paying a visit to Collingwood College. She took part in activities showcasing the Surrey Heath school's sustainability initiatives and chatted with key students who have enjoyed success in racing electric cars and debating. Sophie rocked a navy jacket in a soft suede material for the occasion, which was all the more special as the royal had previously marked her 40th birthday with a trip to the college.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie watches daughter Lady Louise Windsor with pride

The autumnal coat was worn buttoned up over a blue floral print dress, giving the tropical dress a more formal feel.

She wore her blonde hair pinned back with a hair grip and added a pair of sparkling silver earrings.

The royal mum's makeup was her usual natural aesthetic comprising a rosy blusher and pale pink lipstick.

Collingwood College is Surrey Heath’s first high-performing Academy and one of Surrey’s most successful secondary schools for pupils aged 11-19.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh was fresh from attending Giorgio Napolitano's state funeral in Italy

Sophie was fresh from stepping into King Charles' shoes by representing the British royal family at a state funeral in Italy.

Mr Napolitano served as the president of Italy from 2006 to 2015 and was the first to be re-elected to the office.

© David Hartley The Duchess of Edinburgh is back at work after a quiet summer

He was hospitalised on 29 June and was reported to be in critical condition earlier this month. The former Italian leader died three days later on 22 September.

Looking elegant for the sombre occasion, Sophie turned to one of her go-to designer dresses with a cowl neckline, the 'Draped Cowl Neck Dress' by Valentino.

She carried the 'Black Lunatic Caviar Clutch' by Sophie Habsburg, another one of her favourite high-end labels.

© Shutterstock Duchess Sophie favours a floral style with natural, glowy makeup

The black bag boasted a subtle silver thread stitched on it, which perfectly coordinated with her sparkling, rose-shaped brooch and eye-catching earrings.

Sophie was not joined by her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at the state funeral. Prince Edward, 59, is currently on a working visit to Turkey.

RELATED: Duchess Sophie's 12 most unexpected and unforgettable style moments

Meanwhile, King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, missed out on the occasion after carrying out a three-day state visit to France last week.