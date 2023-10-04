Princess Kate embraces sweater weather in preppy knitted vest

The Princess of Wales marked a royal first on Wednesday as she stepped out in the It-girl style trend of the season - a sweater vest.

Princess Kate, 42, has stayed loyal to her winning style formula of a sophisticated power suit ever since she returned to official royal engagements after the summer break, wearing a total of ten trouser suits in the space of a month.

On Wednesday, however, the wife of Prince William opted for a far more casual ensemble from her autumnal wardrobe.

WATCH: Princess Kate rocks a sweater vest on latest royal engagement

Stepping out in Bracknell to visit a centre supporting Ukrainian families who have settled in the area, the Princess' crisp shirt and knitwear combination wouldn't look out of place on the front row of Paris Fashion Week; where immaculate tailoring and preppy layering has reigned supreme this month.

Kate wore a collared white shirt, layering with a grey roll-neck sleeveless vest and slate-grey wool-blend trousers.

© Getty Princess of Wales was a vision of preppy perfection in a knitted sweater vest

The radiant mother-of-three wore her brunette tresses in bouncy curls, and highlighted her ageless glow with her usual beauty combination of a rosy blush, fluffy brows and bronze eyeshadow look.

Kate began her tour of the Vsi Razom Community Hub by packing donations of essential items such as food, clothes and toiletries with young Ukrainians who have moved to the UK in the last year.

© Getty The Princess looked radiant as ever in her smart ensemble

The princess’ visit coincides with the one-year anniversary of the hub which was set up by Ukrainian Natalia Vil and Ashleigh Toomey from the UK.

The Princess of Wales' work wardrobe has proven popular with royal style fans this week, who hailed the royal's pinstripe Holland Cooper trouser suit worn in Cardiff yesterday as "pantsuit perfection" on X (formerly Twitter).

© Getty Princess Kate stepped out in a pinstripe Holland Cooper trouser suit

There has been an undeniable shift in the royal's sense of style recently, however, with the future Queen switching up her bold and beautiful feminine dresses for a rotation of simple suits.

© Getty The Princess of Wales' brunette hair was styled in tumbling curls

Since 2022, royal spokespersons confirmed the Palace would no longer be sending credentials of Kate's fashion choices, most likely in a bid to shift the nation's gaze away from the Princess' style and onto the cause of her engagements at hand.

Yet despite her seemingly repetitive dressing and new, corporate 'uniform', the 'Kate effect' is still in full swing!