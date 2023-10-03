Princess Kate nails bombshell dressing in Cardiff in rule-breaking outfit

The Princess of Wales is truly staying loyal to her tailored workwear this season, having worn more than 10 trouser suits consecutively since her return to royal engagements following the summer break.

On Tuesday, Princess Kate stepped out in Cardiff in yet another two-piece set, bringing her immaculate sophisticated dressing to Grange Pavilion for an outing in honour of Black History Month.

The Princess was also joined by her husband Prince William, as the royal duo travelled to Wales to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK.

© Getty Princess Kate stepped out in a pinstripe Holland Cooper trouser suit

Tuesday's style weapon of choice? Thrifty Princess Kate chose to re-wear a pinstripe Holland Cooper suit, recycling a look she wore just days ago for a meeting with Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

Dressed in the luxury brand's £540 'Navy Chalk Pinstripe Double Breasted Blazer' and £299 'Navy Chalk Pinstripe High Waisted Straight Trousers,' the royal officially revived the pinstripe for autumn; putting her royal stamp on the 19th Century-inspired workwear staple.

© Getty The Princess of Wales styled her hair in bouncy waves

Princess Kate added to her effortlessly chic ensemble by styling her glossy brunette tresses in bouncy waves, letting her face-framing bangs fall to her cheekbones.

© Getty The Princess of Wales visits the Grange Pavilion as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month

It's not uncommon for the Princess of Wales to rewear her favourite items of clothing, but twice in one week is quite unusual, especially for the future Queen.

© X (Twitter) Princess Kate recycled the pinstripe suit she wore last week to meet Apple boss Tim Cook alongside her husband Prince William

Royal style expert Miranda Holder told HELLO! that Princess Kate's loyalty to the classic suit could be to distract the nation's gaze from paying too much attention to her sartorial prowess.

"Kate has remained faithful to the same 'fashion formula' with her tailoring - choosing neutral colours which feel less frivolous than the prints and bright hues of the past," says Miranda.

"In line with the Palace withholding details of her looks, this is most likely an attempt to detract from the Princess’ fashion and refocus our attention on the cause at hand," she added.

The royal's outfit repeating has only amped up since she stepped into her late mother-in-law's shoes as the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Princess Kate has worn nothing but suits since returning to royal engagements

From reworked Alexander McQueen to upcycling former flattering fits, Kate's stance on sustainable fashion continues to position her as an icon of environmental dressing.