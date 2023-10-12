Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla surprises in the boldest gown to host star-studded party at Clarence House

Queen Camilla surprises in beautiful gown to host star-studded reception at Clarence House

Her Majesty beguiled in turquoise to celebrate with the likes of Helena Bonham-Carter

Britain's Queen Camilla attends a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles, west of Paris, on September 20, 2023, on the first day of a British royal state visit to France. Britain's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are on a three-day state visit to France.
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer
Queen Camilla added yet another noteworthy fashion moment to her style file on Wednesday evening, as she hosted a glamorous reception at Clarence House to celebrate 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation. 

The charity, which promotes knowledge and enjoyment of poetry across the UK, is one close to Camilla's heart in light of her personal love for literature. 

The wife of King Charles was joined by the likes of Simon Armitage and Helena Bonham-Carter as she hosted at the royal residence. 

Queen Camilla (R) and Helena Bonham Carter during a reception celebrating 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation at Clarence House © Getty
Epitomising timeless glamour, the 76-year-old royal wore a beautiful peacock-print outfit. Complete with a collared neckline, three-quarter sleeves and a full circle skirt, the Queen championed deep teal in her effortless ensemble. 

Queen Camilla (right) meeting Natascha McElhone during a reception celebrating 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation at Clarence House © Getty
Camilla elevated her outfit with jewellery from royally-loved brand, Van Cleef & Arpels. 

Queen Camilla stunned in a peacock-print dress© Getty
Literature is incredibly important to Her Majesty. In 2021, she set up The Queen's Reading Room, which, according to the official website is: "A charity working to provide opportunities for the appreciation of literature among adults and children in the UK and around the world.

"To me, reading is a great adventure, I have loved it since I was very small and I would love everybody else to enjoy it as much as I do. You can escape, and you can travel, and you can laugh and you can cry. Every type of emotion which humans experience is in a book," Camilla said of her love for poetry and books.

According to royal style watchers, Queen Camilla had her "personal best" sartorial moment in Versailles last month as she looked extra-Dior-dinary in a billowing bespoke gown at the Palace of Versailles. 

Queen Camilla and King Charles stood with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron© Chris Jackson
Looking ethereal in a bespoke Dior haute couture gown specially dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Queen Camilla's midnight-blue silk crepe dress, paired with a billowing cape, was a spectacle when paired with £5 million-worth of the late Queen Elizabeth II's royal jewels. 

The royal was wearing a sapphire and diamond cluster line necklace, glittering drop earrings and matching sapphire bracelet form part of the late monarch's precious King George VI Victoria Suite.

Queen Camilla in midnight-blue goen and sapphire necklace© Pascal Le Segretain
