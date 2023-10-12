Queen Camilla surprises in beautiful gown to host star-studded reception at Clarence House

Queen Camilla added yet another noteworthy fashion moment to her style file on Wednesday evening, as she hosted a glamorous reception at Clarence House to celebrate 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation.

The charity, which promotes knowledge and enjoyment of poetry across the UK, is one close to Camilla's heart in light of her personal love for literature.

The wife of King Charles was joined by the likes of Simon Armitage and Helena Bonham-Carter as she hosted at the royal residence.

© Getty Queen Camilla (R) and Helena Bonham Carter during a reception celebrating 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation at Clarence House

Epitomising timeless glamour, the 76-year-old royal wore a beautiful peacock-print outfit. Complete with a collared neckline, three-quarter sleeves and a full circle skirt, the Queen championed deep teal in her effortless ensemble.

© Getty Queen Camilla (right) meeting Natascha McElhone during a reception celebrating 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation at Clarence House

Camilla elevated her outfit with jewellery from royally-loved brand, Van Cleef & Arpels.

© Getty Queen Camilla stunned in a peacock-print dress

Literature is incredibly important to Her Majesty. In 2021, she set up The Queen's Reading Room, which, according to the official website is: "A charity working to provide opportunities for the appreciation of literature among adults and children in the UK and around the world.

"To me, reading is a great adventure, I have loved it since I was very small and I would love everybody else to enjoy it as much as I do. You can escape, and you can travel, and you can laugh and you can cry. Every type of emotion which humans experience is in a book," Camilla said of her love for poetry and books.

According to royal style watchers, Queen Camilla had her "personal best" sartorial moment in Versailles last month as she looked extra-Dior-dinary in a billowing bespoke gown at the Palace of Versailles.

© Chris Jackson The King and Queen were joined by President Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

Looking ethereal in a bespoke Dior haute couture gown specially dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Queen Camilla's midnight-blue silk crepe dress, paired with a billowing cape, was a spectacle when paired with £5 million-worth of the late Queen Elizabeth II's royal jewels.

The royal was wearing a sapphire and diamond cluster line necklace, glittering drop earrings and matching sapphire bracelet form part of the late monarch's precious King George VI Victoria Suite.

© Pascal Le Segretain Camilla dazzled in her blue ensemble, which included a sapphire necklace

