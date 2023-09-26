Queen Camilla's metallic gown and glittering serpent necklace was one of her most daring looks

The wife of King Charles wore her diamond snake necklace several times during the noughties

Queen Camilla's beauty was breathtaking as she joined King Charles III at the Palace of Versailles to host a State Banquet on Wednesday 20 September.

Dressed in bespoke Dior and £5,00,000 worth of the late Queen Elizabeth II's diamond and sapphire jewels as part of the precious King George VI Victoria Suite, Camilla's regal presence was declared one of her "personal best" style moments by royal fans.

WATCH: Inside Queen Camilla's jaw-dropping collection of royal jewels

Her Majesty is no stranger to wearing dazzling accessories, nor is she unfamiliar with a glamorous dress code. A look back to 2001, before King Charles and his wife (then Camilla Parker-Bowles) had married, shows one of the most daring looks in the Queen's style file.

The royal couple were invited to attend the "It's Fashion" party hosted by VOGUE and Jaguar in aid of cancer relief at Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire.

© Getty Camilla (née Parker-Bowles) was dressed to the nines to attend an event at Waddesdon Manor in 2001

Dressed to the nines for the illustrious event, both Charles and Camilla looked dapper and delightful in immaculate outfits.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the event in aid of The Macmillan Cancer Relief Charity of which the King is patron.

Camilla, then 53, wore a figure-hugging satin dress complete with a low-cut, sweetheart neckline, capped sleeves, and a scooped back design. Crafted from metallic, iridescent fabric, the royal's head-turning dress was a seriously statement ensemble.

Most striking, however, was the addition of a glittering serpent necklace coiled around the royal's neck and placed elegantly on her decolletage.

© Getty Queen Camilla first debuted her diamond serpent neckline in 2001

The statement piece, understood to have been a gift from King Charles to his wife-to-be back in 2001, resembled the shape of a snake crafted from round and square-cut diamonds.The reptilian piece was elevated with two delicate rubies in place of the serpent's eyes.

Queen Camilla's serpent necklace was worn by the royal several times during the noughties, but she has rarely worn it public since adopting a more senior royal status.

© Julian Parker The royal's snake necklace was a gift from King Charles

The last time the mother-of-two was seen rocking the glittering reptile necklace was at a banquet in Buckingham Palace on 25 October, 2005, and a trip to the White House the same year.