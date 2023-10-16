Zara Tindall goes undercover in fitted top and skinny jeans for special celebration

The Princess of Wales made headlines when she made a surprise appearance at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday, cheering on England against Fiji in a nail-biting quarter-final match.

It turns out that Princess Kate's royal cousin, Zara Tindall, was also in the stands, celebrating England's win alongside her husband Mike, who formerly played for the English Rugby Union.

Zara blended into the crowd in an off-duty ensemble, rocking denim skinny jeans with a relaxed navy top and blue baseball cap as she proudly sang Sweet Caroline after England clinched victory in the final minute.

WATCH: Zara Tindall looks cool and casual to sing Sweet Caroline as England win game at Rugby World Cup

The former Olympic equestrian looked to be in her element rocking the casual ensemble, pairing her look with sporty white trainers and a khaki canvas jacket tied around her waist.

The daughter of Princess Anne teased her blonde bob into a sleek low bun, accessorising with a suede crossbody handbag.

© David Davies - PA Images The Princess of Wales was also in the stands during the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final match at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France.

Many followers couldn't resist commenting on Zara's enthusiasm to get stuck in with the lads.

"Zara giving it large. Fantastic scenes!! Enjoy a few beers tonight chaps," one wrote, while another replied: "Zara having a good time.""Yes Zara!" and "Royal approval" along with a siren emoji were other comments.

Another follower laughed: "Z straight back to royal mode when she spots the camera."

© Getty Zara Tindall's royal sstyle is usually poised and polished

It's not the first time the royal mother-of-three has rocked skinny jeans in public.

Denim became a go-to garment in Zara's wardrobe when she jet set Down Under at the start of this year, vacationing in Surfers Paradise on Australia's Gold Coast where she and Mike attended the 2023 Magic Millions Barrier Draw.

The royal rocked white skinny jeans and a 'Magic Millions' logo polo shirt in a Baywatch-red hue as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Zara's silhouette-skimming Veronica Beard jacket was paired with flared jeans

Later in May, Zara donned a pair of darker jeans at the races. The royal was seen rocking fitted denim skinny jeans during a secret weekend in the US, where she was competing in the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event in Lexington, KY, just one week before King Charles II's coronation.

