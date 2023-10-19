Princess Beatrice rocks mini skirt for sister date with Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice has become a royal poster girl for timeless tailoring, ultra-feminine silhouettes and fabulous florals in recent years, championing her preppy princess aesthetic at every royal event.

On Tuesday evening, the 35-year-old royal took a leaf out of her mother's style file as she rocked a military-style jacket for an off-duty outing in London with her sister, Princess Eugenie.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the mother-of-one was pictured wearing a navy and red wool-blend military jacket from ME+EM (one of Sarah Ferguson's go-to jacket trends).

Princess Beatrice paired her statement outerwear with a flippy skater skirt and cosy navy knit jumper, slipping into tweed flats from Maje and accessorising with her Nano Belt Bag in black leather by Celine.

© X / @SweAmbUK Princess Beatrice formerly wore the jacket to meet with Vicky Ford, the MP for Chelmsford, and the Ambassador of Sweden to the UK in celebration of Day of the Girl

The royal sisters were joined by close friend Natalie Pinkham for their dinner date at Casa Cruz, an intimate and elegant restaurant in West London serving up Argentinian fare and indulgent pasta dishes.

The glamorous Notting Hill haunt has been frequented by the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Gigi Hadid and even Prince Harry in the past, with its alluring glamour and star-studded clientele hidden behind its giant copper doors.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie stepped out for dinner in Notting Hill

As photographs emerged of the royal sisters, fans couldn't help but comment on the likeness between Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

"My first thought was that is exactly the outfit Fergie would wear," wrote a royal style fan on Instagram account @royalfashionpolice. "Perhaps she borrowed this from her mum?"

"Came here to say that jacket looks like it's all Fergie!" added a third fan.

© Getty Sarah, Duchess of York wore a military jacket to the British LGBT Awards 2021 at The Brewery in London.

Princess Beatrice's mother's penchant for a military jacket is well documented, with Sarah, the Duchess of York, having several in her sartorial archive.

The former wife of Prince Andrew wore a similar style back in 2021. Walking the red carpet at the British LGBT Awards 2021, Sarah rocked a navy evening dress, layered with a two-tone military blazer from The Extreme Collection.