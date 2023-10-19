The Princess Royal was reunited with Prince Albert of Monaco just weeks after the pair attended the Rugby World Cup.

Princess Anne, 73, flew to Mumbai, India earlier this week to attend the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session.

The royal was seated next to the Monaco head of state at the 141st IOC Session during the three-day event.

The Princess sported her signature bouffant hairstyle and was even spotted carrying an autumnal cherry red tote bag on the first day.

Anne and Albert, who have both competed in the Olympics, are members of the IOC.

The Princess Royal was the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics when she rode the late Queen's horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Games.

Anne's daughter Zara Tindall followed in her mother's footsteps, winning a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics.

© Getty Anne competing at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal

Meanwhile, Prince Albert, 65, was part of Monaco's bobsleigh team at the Olympic Winter Games Calgary 1988, Albertville 1992, Lillehammer 1994, Nagano 1998 and Salt Lake City 2002.

© Getty Prince Albert gets ready to compete at 1988 Winter Olympics

Albert's wife of 12 years, Princess Charlene, is also a former Olympic swimmer.

Charlene, 45, represented South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Games, with her team finishing fifth in the 4 x 100-metre medley relay.

© YouTube / IOC Princess Anne was seated next to Prince Albert

Paris will host the 2024 Olympic Games between 26 July and 11 August.

© Getty Princess Anne carried a red tote bag at the conference

At the 141st session of the IOC, it was decided that five new sports have been officially included as part of the programme for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028. They are baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash.

