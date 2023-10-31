Queen Camilla goes barefoot in chic airport outfit to jet set with King Charles

On Monday, Queen Camilla nailed effortless dressing as she embarked on the 8.5-hour long-haul flight from London to Nairobi ahead of her State Visit to Kenya with King Charles, which began today.

In rare behind-the-scenes footage shared on @theroyalfamily Instagram page, Queen Camilla, 76, looked smart and sophisticated in a tailored navy trouser suit layered over a V-neck knit jumper and crisp white shirt.

The royal elevated her in-flight ensemble with delicate jewellery, round reading glasses and dark pink lipstick as she read documents from a ring-bound folder.

WATCH: Queen Camilla surprises in flight socks on long haul journey

In a surprising glimpse at the off-duty royals on board their flight, Queen Camilla appeared to be barefoot, wearing nothing but black socks on her feet.

There is a high possibility the royal chose to forego shoes and don compression socks for her flight, which significantly reduces the risk of developing blood clots and alleviates symptoms of leg fatigue and discomfort.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Kenya itinerary – day one © Getty Images Engagement 1 Welcome by Kenya's President William Ruto and his wife First Lady Rachel Ruto at the State House in Nairobi Engagement 2 Visit to Uhuru Gardens and the Mashujaa Museum dedicated to Kenya's history Engagement 3 our of Eastlands Library Engagement 4 Visit to City Shamba Engagement 5 Attend a Tech and Innovation showcase at Nairobi Garages Engagement 6 A state banquet will be held in the King and Queen's honour

While flight socks may not be the most glamorous of accessories, they're a must-have for anyone who travels long-haul regularly - and Queen Camilla isn't the only royal to have rocked them in the past!

Back in 2022, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was seen exiting a plane in Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, switching up her usual glamorous attire for a bare-face, laid-back look.

The royal looked immaculate in a black wool peacoat from Chloé, smart black trousers and 'Demi' studded loafers from Banana Republic, which she paired with compression socks.

© Getty Queen Maxima wore compression socks on her long-haul flight

It's likely Maxima chose to keep them on following her flight, to allow the blood flow to return to normal before removing them and reducing the risk of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).

King Charles and Queen Camilla wasted no time in getting stuck into engagements after landing in Nairobi. On Tuesday, the Queen told children to "explore" the world as they do in storybooks, after sitting down for a fun-filled Kenyan story time.

© Getty Queen Camilla and King Charles arriving for a visit to the museum at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi

Camilla, who is a passionate reader and advocate of literacy, joined pupils at Eastlands Library in Nairobi as they read passages from the popular children’s book Lion And Mouse by Catalina Echeverri.

© Getty During their visit, the couple viewed the Mũgomo Tree, planted on December 12, 1964 to commemorate the day Kenya was declared independent

"You are all very good readers. Work hard and keep reading," the Queen told the 14 children.

