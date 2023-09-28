Princess Beatrice's waist-cinching emerald mini dress turned heads in New York City - unearthed photos

The Princess lived split her time between New York and London during her twenties

Princess Beatrice's style has undergone a rather regal glow up since the royal style muse met her now husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2018.

The radiant Princess' sartorial prowess most recently caught the attention of royal style fans when she beguiled on the red carpet at the Vogue World: London event and stunned in florals for a private viewing of "Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto" at the Victoria & Albert Museum this month.

Each and every one of Princess Beatrice's moments in the royal spotlight are hailed as style "hits" by devoted royal watchers who flock to Instagram to comment on the mother-of-one's consistently immaculate style file.

That's not to say the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter's fashion before her post-marital glow up wasn't noteworthy, however.

Rewind to 2013, when the then 23-year-old Princess and her sister Princess Eugenie jet set to Berlin supporting the government's GREAT initiative, promoting the UK abroad.

© Chris Jackson Princess Beatrice's waist-enhancing belt was the perfect accessory to elevate her emerald dress

The auburn-haired royal rocked an effortlessly elegant structured mini dress in a rich emerald green. Complete with a romantic skater skirt, long structured sleeves and a deep-V neckline, the Princess looked incredible in the waist-cinching ensemble.

Elevating her glamorous attire, the royal added a chunky black belt and black tights to guard against the snowy weather.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie look glamorous for an event in New York back in 2013

It wasn't the first time Princess Beatrice wore the head-turning dress. The royal recycled the look, this time without the statement belt, to attend a charity Gala at the Duggal Greenhouse in New York City with her sister and former boyfriend, Dave Clark.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and her former boyfriend, Dave Clark, in New York in 2013

Princess Beatrice and her former flame were in a relationship for a decade until they eventually parted ways in 2016.

Dave and Beatrice were reportedly introduced to each other by Prince William, who met the son of American lawyer Michael Clark during his university years at St Andrews.

Princess Beatrice and Dave Clark separated after ten years of dating

The sad end of their ten-year love story eventually resulted in happiness for both parties.

Princess Beatrice married her husband Edoardo in 2020 and Dave, meanwhile, tied the knot with American advertising executive Lynn Anderson in July 2018.

