Princess Beatrice has unfortunate fashion mishap in 'extraordinary' metallic dress

Princess Beatrice made a case for metallic partywear and she joined her mother Sarah Ferguson at a glitzy event in New York rocking a striking navy gown this weekend.

The royal, 34, sent royal fans into a frenzy after her MUA Clarissa Luna shared a set of glamorous photographs of her jaw-dropping transformation. Beatrice was wearing a £2,500 navy dress by royally-loved brand, The Vampire's Wife.

Princess Beatrice donned the label's 'The Sky Rocket' dress. Nocturnal and jewel-like in metallic spun navy silk-lamé, the puff-sleeved shoulders and romantic ruffled skirt evoked pure old Hollywood glamour - and the royal wore it with confidence.

© Facebook / @ClarissaLunaNYC Princess Beatrice looked breathtaking for a glamorous event in New York

The mother-of-one's glossy auburn hair was teased into a half-up, half-down look with tumbling curls falling to her shoulders. "She looks stunning!! Absolutely the best look I’ve ever seen on her!" wrote a fan on social media.

"Bea looks amazing! I’m always a fan of The Vampire’s Wife, which she wears beautifully, and this entire look is off the charts in every way!"

© Facebook / @ClarissaLunaNYC Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah in New York City last week

Beatrice's transformative shift in style can no doubt be linked to her marriage with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Since tying the knot in 2020, Beatrice appears to have found her joie de vivre in dressing - and royal fans seem to agree.

"She’s in her best moment indeed. Maybe as they say love is the best outfit!" penned a fan on Instagram account @royalfashionpolice as another wrote: "I sincerely believe her husband has been a treasure in her life. She looks fantastic and her fashion has truly improved."

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020

Princess Beatrice's penchant for British fashion label The Vampire's Wife is shared by the Princess of Wales, who has several of Susie Cave's luxuriously crafted, elegant and feminine designs in her wardrobe.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York at a private viewing of the Chanel exhibition

Over her ritzy weekend in New York, the royal appeared to have an accidental faux pas with another royal, stepping out in a strikingly similar dress by the same brand.

© Getty Princess Kate also owns a similar dress by The Vampire's Wife

Tatiana Santo Domingo, who is wife to Andrea Casiraghi, fourth in line to the succession of the Monegasque throne, wore a near-exact look alike to a private preview dinner for “Vienna 1900: An Imperial and Royal Collection” auction. "

Am I seeing double?" asked a royal fan, referencing the likeness to Beatrice's fashion moment, as another wrote: "Did they get the same memo?"