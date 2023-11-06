Meghan Markle rocks glitzy mini dress and Hollywood hair to party in Vegas

The Duchess of Sussex may prefer to keep a low profile out of the royal spotlight, but that hasn't stopped her from letting her hair down at live music events in recent months.

After being spotted with the Duke of Sussex at Beyoncé's concert earlier this year, Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, were seen in the audience at Katy Perry's 'Play' residency in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

In photos and videos shared to social media, the pair could be seen amongst a star-studded crowd, including Celine Dion and Katy's partner, actor Orlando Bloom. Also in attendance was Katy and Orlando's three-year-old daughter Daisy, who wore protective headphones for her first public appearance.

Meghan's sartorial prowess reigned supreme at the ritzy event as she donned a glittering sequin mini dress from Maison Valentino and towering black heels. Complete with a high neckline, slightly padded, sleeveless shoulders and hand-beaded florals peppered across the bodice and skirt, Meghan's beautiful LBD was the perfect attire for a glamorous night in Vegas.

The former Suits actress leaned into an old-school Hollywood aesthetic, sweeping her raven hair into an elegant ponytail softened with curled, face-framing bangs.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan Markle has several sequin dresses in her wardrobe

Prince Harry looked equally dapper, twinning with his wife's all-black ensemble in a crisp black shirt and matching blazer.

In photographs shared by the MailOnline from the couple's depature that evening, Meghan appeared to exit a private car with her hair let down, wearing Prince Harry's jacket across her shoulders.

© Getty Meghan has been loving wearing her hair up for recent appearances

Royal style fans delighted in Meghan's glittering concert get-up, taking to Instagram page @royalfashionpolice to pen their thoughts on her monochrome ensemble.

"Perfect concert look. Love this dress. Love the shoes," wrote a fan, as another commented: "I love this look. Those heels are gorgeous. There's a video of her dancing (Harry, too), and knowing she's wearing those shoes has me in awe!"

"The hair down, those shoes and that dress were spectacular," chimed in a third fan. It's not the first time Katy Perry has performed for the royal family, having performed a spectacular set of her greatest hits at the Coronation of King Charles in May this year.

The Roar singer first met Charles and Camilla during an event in Mumbai in 2019, and she was announced as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund for India the following year.

© Getty Images Katy Perry performed during the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May 2023

Meanwhile, Katy gave an insight into the personal conversations they had shared during the charity's annual Royal Dinner in February 2020, in which she described the monarch as "a very kind soul… so kind that he talks to his plants."

© Getty Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

She added: "He asked me if I could sing to his plants. And I will, in the future, you have my word, Sir."