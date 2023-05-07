The secret names Queen Camilla embroidered onto her Coronation dress revealed

Queen Consort Camilla had some of her family's names discretely embroidered onto the dress she wore for the King's Coronation, it has been revealed

Queen Consort Camilla made a resplendent appearance in a Bruce Oldfield couture gown for the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, and it appears there was more to the custom gown than meets the eye.

Along with stunning embellishments featuring delicate garlands of abstract wildflowers from fields and hedgerows, and the four flower emblems of the United Kingdom, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Camilla had also paid a subtle tribute to her family by embroidering the names of her children and grandchildren discretely near the bottom of her skirt.

© Getty Queen Camilla's dress had been embroidered with two terriers in golden thread along with her children and grandchildren's names

A close up glimpse at the Queen Consort's bespoke dress appears to reveal the names of her two children, Tom and Laura, along with those of her grandchildren, Gus, Freddy, Louis and Eliza.

Fashion fans also spotted that the bottom of Camilla's dress featured two gold terrier pups. They're thought to represent Beth and Bluebell – Charles and Camilla's rescue dogs from Battersea Dogs' and Cats' Home. The royals adopted them in 2017.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla wore a couture Bruce Oldfield design

Camilla's ivory dress was made from Peau de Soie, a silk fabric with a dull lustre finish, and woven by Stephen Walters in Suffolk, England. With an ivory, silver and gold colour palette, bracelet length sleeves, a strong shoulder and a wide V-neck neckline – it gave Camilla a regal silhouette for the historic ceremony.

As well as featuring a sweet family tribute, the couture dress also reflected the King and Queen Consort’s affection for nature and the British countryside, and had celebratory bunting, in antique gold and silver thread, embroidered amongst swathes of wildflowers, including daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel.

© Getty Camilla's Ladies in Attendance helped her into the ceremony

The mother-of-two accessorised the gown with matching shoes made by British designer Elliot Zed, and the same necklace that Queen Elizabeth wore to her coronation back in 1953.

The hidden names on Camilla's dress were one of many key details that viewers may have missed at the King and Queen's Coronation ceremony, and is another way that the Queen Consort ensured to give her own family a starring role in the historic event.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their pages of honour

The 75-year-old gave her grandsons, Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles, all 13, a role as her Pages of Honor during the ceremony, alongside their cousin Arthur Eliot, Camilla's great-nephew.

© Getty The newly crowned King and Queen wave to the crowds outside Buckingham Palace

The teenagers also joined their grandmother on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the service, where royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also gathered to watch the fly past and wave to the crowds who had lined the Mall.

© Getty Queen Camilla accessorised her gown with the same necklace Queen Elizabeth wore to her coronation

