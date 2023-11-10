Sarah, Duchess of York oozes elegance in sheer gown for glamorous night out

Sarah Ferguson turned up the glamour when she arrived at the Red Cross Charity Gala in Rome, Italy on Thursday evening.

Dressed to the nines, the 64-year-old - who has been open about her breast cancer diagnosis in recent months - oozed elegance in a sheer purple gown, which came complete with a chic neckline.

© Shutterstock Sarah Ferguson at the Red Cross Charity Gala in Rome, Italy

The beautiful number also featured a cinched waistline and a floaty hemline that was styled further with black heels, delicate gold bracelets and a statement bangle.

She wore her red-flamed locks in loose waves, and accentuated her pretty facial features with well-defined eyes, a touch of blush and a pink lip.

Sarah's outing comes shortly after she attended the opening of The Wolseley restaurant in the City on Tuesday night. The royal mum rocked a chic leather jacket, which boasted large gold buttons, and a coordinating dress with a floaty hemline and velvet ankle boots.

© Shutterstock The royal mum looked lovely in her sheer gown

It's been a rollercoaster few months for Sarah, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in the year. She recently appeared on Loose Women to talk about the diagnosis, and admitted she nearly missed her mammogram but went after her sister Jane's insistence.

"I almost missed the screening appointment that saved my life," she revealed. "I couldn't face a journey into London on a hot day this summer and it was only my sister Jane's insistence that I went, that persuaded me."

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals how she nearly missed her mammogram

Sarah added: "My cancer was completely symptom-free – I never found a lump and did not feel ill. My experience underlines the vital importance of getting screened when you're called in."

The Duchess underwent an eight-hour single mastectomy operation on her left breast in June, as well as reconstructive surgery. Speaking on an episode of her podcast, Tea Talks, which was recorded the day before her operation, Sarah revealed she was taking her diagnosis as "a real gift to me to change my life".

"Now is my chance, and this extraordinary position I’m in right now, it means there's no choice," she said. "I can't make another excuse. I have to go through this operation and I have to be well and strong. And therefore no choice is the best choice."