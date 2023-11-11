Queen Camilla dons black lace cocktail dress for Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall

Queen Camilla put on a glamorous display at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, held at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.

Accompanying her husband King Charles, Queen Camilla took pride of place at the special performance, which pays tribute to the two million National Servicemen who served in the post-war years up until 1963. Her Majesty donned a beautiful black lace cocktail dress by Fiona Clare.

© Chris Jackson Queen Camilla attends The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance concert

The long-sleeved dress was the perfect choice for a chilly evening, and Fiona Clare knows exactly the type of dress Queen Camilla likes to wear, and feels comfortable in. Fiona is one of her majesty's most trusted designers.

On her website, Fiona said: "I spend a lot of time looking back to pictures of her in things before making decisions about cuts, as she's photographed from every angle so everything needs to be flattering. For everyone I want the fit to be perfect, but for her I want super super perfect."



On her entrance into the venue, Queen Camilla opted for a smart black collared coat, and she was photographed clutching a simple black evening bag.

© WPA Pool Queen Camilla arrives to attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall

As you can see from the photo above, Queen Camilla's hair and makeup looked picture perfect - look at the shine on her perfectly coiffed hair.

The Festival was also attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

© WPA Pool King Charles III and Queen Camilla were welcomed by Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Kenneth Olisa as they arrive to attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall

Through words, song, and storytelling, the Festival celebrates the qualities behind service which make it an essential part of life in the Armed Forces and civil society.

On Remembrance Sunday, Queen Camilla will attend the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph, where she will view the service from the Centre Balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

© WPA Pool Queen Camilla opted for a glossy makeup look for the evening

King Charles will lay a wreath, produced by The Poppy Factory, which bears his racing colours; scarlet, purple and gold.

The royal racing colours were also incorporated into the Wreaths of King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

On Her Majesty’s behalf, her equerry Major Ollie Plunket, The Rifles, will lay a wreath which closely resembles the wreath produced for HM Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Its 95 closed-style poppy petals are made from bonded fabric and the Wreath will bear the colours from HM The Queen’s racing silk – brown, red and yellow.