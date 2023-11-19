Princess Kate looks fabulously festive in Fairisle knitwear to confirm exciting news

There's nothing quite like getting your Christmas jumper out of hibernation to induce a healthy dose of festive cheer into your wardrobe.

The Princess of Wales did just that on Saturday, opting to rewear her Holland Cooper Fairisle knit jumper to make an exciting announcement about her Christmas plans.

Looking radiant in the £179 roll-neck jumper, which has been in Princess Kate's wardrobe since last February, the royal was seen dressing a Christmas tree with baubles and fairy lights as she beamed from behind its branches.

The wife of Prince William teamed the timeless knitwear with high-waisted black trousers and delicate gold hoop earrings, letting her tumbling brunette locks fall past her shoulders.

© Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales beamed in the festive photograph

"A very special Carol Service, coming soon," penned the Princess on Instagram. "Together At Christmas with @earlychildhood is returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 8 December."

"This will be a special moment to thank all those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.

"We can’t wait for you to join us too - tune in on @ITV, Christmas Eve," read the post.

© Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Shutterstock The concert is held in the run up to Christmas

In previous years, the annual Christmas Eve concert typically has seen the Princess putting her most fashionable foot forward in a festive red number as she takes to the piano with a surprise performance.

© Max Mumby/Indigo In previous years, the Princess has often opten for a festive red outfit

It may only be November, but royal style watchers have already seen a glimpse of the Princess of Wales' eclectic festive dressing as we approach party season.

On 14 November, the Prince and Princess of Wales slipped into a private party at Clarence House to celebrate King Charles' 75th birthday - and the royal power couple's outfits could rival a Hollywood red carpet.

© Samir Hussein The Princess of Wales has a penchant for green, often choosing emerald ensembles for major royal occasions

Looking unmissable in a glittering emerald green gown from Needle & Thread, Princess Kate proved her penchant for effortless dressing as she wowed in the dazzling number. Kate's beautiful gown was inspired by a vintage lace tablecloth and designed with romantic translucent sleeves.

The bodice and skirt were embellished with shimmering tonal sequins as the high neckline elongated her slender frame. Prince William looked equally dapper as she drove himself and his wife away from the royal residence in a slick black tuxedo.

