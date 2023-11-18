Princess Kate looks stunning in much-loved shirt for surprise TV appearance

The Princess of Wales gave a surprise speech to open last night's Children in Need live event on BBC One and she looked stunning.

Kate, 41, spoke against a blue background in a royal blue Lisou London 'Betty Rainbow' printed shirt which, as you would expect, was covered in tiny rainbows. The shirt featured hidden buttons up to a neat triangular collar and elegant puff sleeves that cinched at the elbow.

She styled the dress in a casual way with a pair of belted black trousers which could pass as jeans. As we have come to expect from the royal, the Princess wore her hair in glamorous waves with her new curtain bangs skimming both eyes.

© Getty The Princess of Wales delivered a message to open Children in Need 2023

The eagle-eyed fans of Princess Kate might have noticed that she has worn the sunny shirt before. The royal seemed to make a nod to the NHS when she wore the rainbow-adorned blouse in 2020 when she and her husband Prince William presented NHS frontline heroes battling the Covid-19 pandemic with a Pride of Britain award during a visit to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London.

On this occasion, Kate paired the blouse with a pair of navy belted trousers, a matching single-breasted navy blazer, and a pair of pointed-toe heels – her go-to shoe. When giving out the awards Prince William said: "On behalf of a grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present this special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff."

© Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards Kate wore the shirt in 2020

Kate made an equally important speech last night. The Children in Need celebrations raise millions of pounds every year for children and families across the UK who need it most. Last night's event raised over £33 million.

Opening the show, the royal mother-of-three said: "Tonight is all about helping to support, champion, and empower all children to be the very best they can be, which is crucial for their future health and happiness.

"Our relationships, surroundings, and experiences during the earliest years lay the foundations that shape the rest of our lives," HRH continued. "Yet, sadly, we know that for too many people, stressful and traumatic situations in early childhood can cause harm and it can take many years to overcome."

Kate added that nurturing every childhood is "vital" when describing why projects supported by Children In Need "are so important".

"They help the very youngest, most vulnerable members of our society feel safe, secure, and loved in these important, formative years so that they can enjoy their childhoods now, and grow to reach their potential and thrive in the world in later life," she said.

Last night's event was co-hosted by Alex Scott, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey, Lenny Rush, Ade Adepitan, and Jason Manford. Highlights of the event include the final announcement that Vernon Kay's ultra-marathon had raised over £5 million and a performance from Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova with a young girl called Brianna who has been helped by Children in Need.

Princess Kate has impressed all week long with her sartorial choices. She gave an important keynote speech, also related to childhood, last week which related to her 'Shaping Us' campaign which seeks to develop public understanding of childhood development.

© Getty Kate arrives at the Design Museum

She stepped out wearing a beautiful Emilia Wickstead purple power suit with a pair of navy suede heels. The royal had previously worn the suit open with a black roll neck on a 2021 visit to Northern Ireland.