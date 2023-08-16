Royals in wedges: Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall & more

Summer is here and the espadrilles are out in full force! Over the past couple of years, the glitterati have been making a strong case for glamorous wedges, with the likes of Anna Wintour, Emily Ratajkowski and Anne Hathaway pounding the pavements in their chic footwear.

And now the go-to shoe has become a firm favourite amongst the royals for key engagements, holidays and glitzy events alike.

Join HELLO! as we swoon over royals in their ultra-stylish espadrilles…

1 8 The Princess of Wales © Getty Princess Kate is team espadrille Princess Kate is the unofficial queen of espadrilles. The mother-of-three, 41, adores elevating her outfits with a trusty pair of espadrilles – and we're totally here for it.Amongst her collection, the Princess of Wales boasts a beautiful pair of mocha-hued wedges crafted by Castañer. And back in August 2020, the royal teamed her tie-up heels with a sophisticated pastel blue dress for a coastal stroll on Barry Island, South Wales.

2 8 Duchess Sophie © Getty Duchess Sophie looked ultra-chic The Duchess of Edinburgh offered us a masterclass in regal dressing as she visited The Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo in July 2019. The mother-of-two looked beautiful in blue as she stepped out in style armed with her trusty white espadrilles and vibrant summer clutch bag. You may also like Royals in wellies: 17 times Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Prince William rocked rubber boots

3 8 Queen Letizia of Spain © Getty Queen Letizia of Spain glowed in gold Queen Letizia of Spain has seemingly taken a leaf out of Princess Kate's style book. The Spanish royal is a sucker for a summer shoe and is rarely spotted without her trusty espadrilles. Back in July, the brunette beauty traded her go-to white heels for a pair of glimmering gold espadrilles at the Atlantida Film Fest.

4 8 Amelia Windsor © Getty Lady Amelia Windsor oozed sophistication Previously dubbed the UK's "most beautiful royal," Lady Amelia Windsor always looks flawless no matter the occasion. And the stylish model gave us some serious wedding guest inspo back in 2019 when she debuted a pair of strappy white espadrilles which perfectly matched her whimsical headpiece.

5 8 Meghan Markle © Getty Meghan Markle jumped on the espadrille trend during her royal tour of South Africa with Prince Harry The Duchess of Sussex served up some sartorial gold in 2019 whilst out and about in Cape Town with her husband Prince Harry. The mother-of-two looked oh-so-chic in a periwinkle blue shirt dress which she paired with some timeless black wedges. Absolute perfection! You may also like 5 photos of royals wearing Crocs: From Princess Kate to Mia Tindall

6 8 Princess Diana © Getty Princess Diana elevated her outfit with hot pink wedges Perhaps the OG queen of summer wedges, Princess Diana nailed the 'Barbiecore' trend in 1981 before it was even a thing. Dressed in head-to-toe lemon-yellow, the late Princess Diana added some pizzazz to her polo outfit with a pair of hot pink wedges. Iconic.

7 8 Princess Alexia of The Netherlands © Getty Princess Alexia of The Netherlands elevated her ensemble with a pair of timeless wedges Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima's daughter Princess Alexia revived the espadrilles in 2021 when she donned her finest threads for a special concert in honour of Queen Máxima's 50th birthday. For the glitzy occasion, the stylish teen teamed her black woven wedges with a gorgeous green midi dress complete with shimmering threads and ruffled tiers.