Crown Princess Mary dazzles in fitted satin gown following abdication announcement

The eyes of the world have been on the Danish royals since Queen Margrethe's abdication announcement on New Year's Day. But it is the monarch's daughter-in-law Crown Princess Mary who has caught our eye at a recent event with her husband Crown Prince Frederik, the soon-to-be ruler of Denmark.

Queen Mary stepped out to greet members of the diplomatic corps during a New Year reception at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Wednesday. The royal wore a stunning Julie Fagerholt Handmade satin gown that was floor-length and featured a high Mandarin collar. The gown also featured a figure-flattering mermaid silhouette and padded shoulders, as well as elegant long sleeves.

© Getty Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary arrived to greet the diplomatic corps during a New Year reception at Christiansborg Palace

From beneath her gown peeked a pair of Jimmy Choo 'Romy 100' navy suede pumps with a skinny stiletto heel. She was also seen delicately holding a navy calfskin leather clutch by Quindam Bags.

© Getty Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik will be known as King and Queen on accession day

Her dazzling jewels added to the regal aesthetic. The mother-of-two wore a pair of dainty flower-shaped diamond earrings by Bruun Rasmussen, white gloves, and the historic Order of the Elephant sash. The order is the highest-ranking Danish honour used to exclusively acknowledge royalty and heads of state.

The royal looked so elegant with her hair swept behind her ears with delicate silver hairslides keeping her hair off her face. She wore her makeup in her typical fashion with natural skin and a rosy lip so as not to detract from the outfit.

Her husband Crown Prince Frederik looked so smart in his military dress uniform adorned with medals and insignias. He was seen with his mother Queen Margrethe who wore an elegant deep red floor-length satin skirt with a matching cropped jacket with fur around the neck and the sleeves. She wore her hair in a classic updo.

The Queen made an emotional speech following her bombshell New Year's Day address. She told the nation: "In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

© Getty Queen Margrethe will abdicate on 14 January

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."

WATCH: Queen Margrethe gives moving speech at final Diplomatic Corps reception

The royal stepped out earlier today looking radiant for the New Year's cure for officers of the Armed Forces and the National Emergency Management Agency, as well as representatives of major national organizations and the royal patronage at Christiansborg Castle. Mary wore a beige billowing skirt with a black velvet top with three-quarter-length sleeves. She wore her hair pulled back off her face and the star of the show was a stunning bejewelled pearl choker necklace.

Just one day after her surprise abdication, Crown Princess Mary stepped out with her husband for the annual New Year levée and banquet at Christian VII's Palace, Amalienborg alongside Prince Joachim, Princess Marie, and Princess Benedikte.

© Shutterstock Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attending the annual New Year's dinner

She looked every inch a future queen wearing her famously re-worn Birgit Hallstein burgundy velvet gown with a wide scooped neckline and long sleeves. She has worn the piece six times before and made adjustments to the overall look each time.

© Shutterstock Princess Marie of Denmark wore a diamond tiara

DISCOVER: Crown Princess Mary's cameo in TV commercial resurfaces ahead of Frederik's accession

On this special occasion, she wore the piece with the breathtaking Danish Ruby Parure Tiara, which is crafted from sparkling leaves dotted with pink berries made of rubies. Princess Marie looked beautiful in a navy lace floor-length skirt and matching top with the Order of the Elephant collar and Princess Dagmar's floral tiara.