Princess Anne raises questions as she makes rare change to her look in £65 dogtooth jacket

Earlier this week, Princess Anne had a sensational sartorial moment in a silky emerald slip dress and vibrant checkered jacket as she paid a visit to the Save The Children head office in London, of which she is patron.

In photographs shared by the charity on Instagram, the royal was pictured meeting with staff from several teams across the organisation, including Humanitarian and UK Impact and Wellbeing.

The 73-year-old royal looked immaculate in green as she paired a satin full-length skirt with a hunter green ribbed crew-neck jumper and a waist-cinching plaid jacket from Cotswold Collections - which caught the attention of royal style fans for the most surprising reason.

8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

The Princess Royal is no stranger to a noteworthy style moment. Most of her wardrobe serves as evidence of her everlasting sartorial identity, with Anne often choosing to recycle her favourite garments from the 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond.

After wearing a Barbie pink puff-sleeved gown with a contrasting chequered skirt to the BAFTAs in 1984, the thrifty royal reworked the dress and wore it to the Save the Children Festival of Trees more than 15 years later.

© Tim Graham Princess Anne attends The Save The Children Festival Of Trees in the 2000s

Her blue fur-lined coat has been in her wardrobe since 1976, yet the late Queen's daughter has continued to wear the winter fashion winner right up to her 70s, having continued to rock the garment for nearly 50 years.

© Getty Princess Anne has worn the same coat on Christmas Day for four years

And perhaps her most timeless staple, her mustard yellow coat dress, has been worn to Trooping the Colour, Epsom Derby, Royal Ascot and more several times between 1980 - 2023.

© Julian Parker Princess Anne has re-worn this yellow coat dress several times over five decades

Yet Princess Anne's bold and beautiful Cotswolds Clothing jacket sparked the attention of royal style fans for a different reason. Not only was the garment brand new - a rarity in the royal's wardrobe - but it was just £65.

"We are thrilled to see The Princess Royal wearing our latest Dogtooth Jacket at her recent visit to the Save the Children London office. The classic style and quality of this piece, along with our Rib-and-Cable Crewneck suit her wonderfully!" penned the brand on Instagram.

Several style fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Anne's surprising new look, taking to Instagram page @royalfashionpolice to share their thoughts.

"New! Unbelievable. Princess Anne is "Princess sustainable". Normally she wears her dresses for thirty years," penned one. "I came to see if this [jacket] was vintage. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her wear something 'new'!" added another, while a third quipped: "New clothes?!" in confusion.

"This green and black jacket is beautiful, love the design and cut," read another comment. "I cannot tell you how much I love this jacket. One of my faves EVER."