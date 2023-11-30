Princess Beatrice 'never looked so good' in unexpected lace look and killer heels

The dress code? Black tie. The occasion? The Anti Slavery Collective Inaugural Winter Gala hosted by Princess Eugenie - the ultimate combination for a cocktail of mesmerising looks from royalty's best dressed.

On Wednesday 29 November, the likes of Zara Tindall, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice stepped into the spotlight in support of Princess Eugenie, who co-founded the charity alongside her childhood friend Julia de Boinville.

Looking divine in a daring lace dress, Princess Beatrice, 35, stood out amongst the style set in a sophisticated Self-Portrait blazer dress.

© Dave Benett Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala

With lustrous satin lapels, a waist-cinching belt and a Gothic netted skirt, the royal's 'Tailored Crepe and Chiffon Midi Dress' was an impeccable choice for the poignant evening. Beatrice teamed the dress with snakeskin cap-toe suede pumps from Nicholas Kirkwood and a simple leather clutch in the same ebony hue.

Princess Beatrice's royal locks tumbled past her shoulders in voluminous curls as her fiery copper mane perfectly matched her dark autumnal lipstick.

© Dave Benett Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie were united in monochromatic black

"Best she has ever looked," declared a style fan on Instagram page @royalfashionpolice, as another chimed in: "She just looks so happy - it radiates in every picture of her!"

"Black makes this outfit much more refined! Or maybe Beatrice makes it more refined!" added a third, as a fourth agreed: "Her hair and make up never looked so good."

© Dave Benett Royal sisters Beatrice and Eugenie looked incredible at the ritzy black tie event

If you recognise the royal mother's slick and sophisticated blazer dress, it's because it's not the first time she's worn the £440 number. Beatrice debuted the flattering garment at the vigil for Her Late Majesty The Queen, epitomising reverence and grace as she joined her family at Westminster Hall on 17 September 2022.

LISTEN: In the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, we speak with biographer Ingrid Seward on everything it takes to become a member of the royal family.

The late Queen's granddaughter donned an oversized black headband, complete with bow detailing, by Justine Bradley-Hill Millinery.

As for accessories on the historic day, the mother-of-one opted to wear only her wedding and engagement rings. A pair of black tights and black ankle-strap heels completed her traditional mourning attire.

© Getty Princess Beatrice previously wore the Self-Portrait dress at a vigil held for Her Late Majesty The Queen

It's not unusual to see the royals recycling their outfits, especially their expertly tailored designer pieces that are crafted to last a lifetime.

© Samir Hussein The Princess of Wales has worn a number of Self-Portrait's designs

The contemporary luxury fashion label, founded by Central Saint Martins graduate Han Chong, has quickly earned its royal-approved stripes after the likes of the Princess of Wales and Princess Eugenie have charmed in garments from the brand's effortlessly elegant collections.

The Self-Portrait blazer dress silhouette has become a signature style of Princess Kate's

It's not just royalty who favour the feminine designs, Kristen Stewart, Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Obama and Beyoncé have also been known to wear Self-Portrait.