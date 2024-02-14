Did Queen Camilla just wear her boldest look to date in sheer leopard print blouse?

Queen Camilla was a pillar of strength on Tuesday evening as she attended a poignant ceremony at her royal residence, Clarence House, hours after returning from Sandringham with King Charles.

Her Majesty, 76, was made an Honorary Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Fan Makers at her residence in the capital - and she chose a fabulous outfit to mark the occasion.

Making a momentary departure from her pastel-coloured wardrobe, the Queen opted for a black pinafore dress by Fiona Clare layered over a loud leopard print blouse and paired with knee-high black suede boots from Russell & Bromley.

Her sleeveless dress, fitted at the waist with a flowing, A-line skirt, gave the royal a seriously elegant silhouette - made even more defined by the billowing puffed sleeves on her luxurious sheer shirt.

Queen Camilla elevated her outfit with The Queen Mother's Rock Crystal Brooch, a timeless accessory first debuted by the royal family in the 1920s.

According to The Court Jeweller, the rare brooch is made of translucent rock crystal carved with scroll designs. The rock crystal is translucent, meaning the versatile brooch takes on the colour of the fabric worn behind it, sometimes obscuring the delicate details of the piece.

It's not the first time the royal has proven her penchant for leopard print. In fact, Her Majesty appears to have grown fond of the bold animal print that has started trending again thanks to TikTok's 'Mob Wife' style trend.

Back in October 2023, the King's wife wore a midi-length satin Fiona Clare couture dress in a tan and black leopard print to attend a Buckingham Palace reception for the Kenyan Diaspora.

And in 2020, the Queen, who was formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, stepped out to deliver brownies during the Covid-19 lockdown wearing a leopard print facemask.

Reacting to her unexpected outfit on Tuesday evening, a royal style watcher penned on Instagram: "I was going to say I love the sleeves on this dress, but then realised it’s a shirt underneath. I love the fun shirt she paired underneath. Nice look for her!"

During the ceremony, the Queen was then clothed in a gown as an Honorary Liveryman by Peter Dove, the master fan maker. See the moment in the clip below…

While Queen Camilla continues with engagements and public appearances, her husband will be taking some time away from work duties as he progresses with treatment for a "form of cancer".

The King was believed to have been recuperating at his Norfolk home from his recent cancer treatment, returning to London to continue with his course, during which time he has been advised by doctors "to postpone public-facing duties".