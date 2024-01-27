Queen Camilla is so elegant in unexpected cinched cord look

Queen Camilla was spotted on Friday in a tasteful blue outfit as she left The London Clinic where her husband King Charles is being treated for an enlarged prostate and her daughter-in-law Princess Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery.

The royal, 76, looked so elegant in a corduroy tiered midi dress by Me + Em that had a ruffle detail around the neckline and a cinched waistline thanks to the built-in tie belt.

© Alamy Queen Camilla visited her family in hospital

Camilla paired the garment with her go-to 'Dressage' knee-high black suede boots by Russell and Bromley with a block heel. As she so often does, Her Majesty stacked pendant necklaces.

She wore the ‘Apollo Mini Blue Topaz and Diamond Pendant in Yellow Gold' by Kiki McDonough and a gold necklace with an extra special meaning. The piece has been embellished with a ruby for her July birthstone and engraved with the initials of her five grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker-Bowles – Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis and Gus.

© Getty Queen Camilla looked elegant

The royal wore her hair in her signature blowdry and her makeup was kept natural with definition on the eyes and a rosy pink lipstick.

Camilla flashed a smile at the cameras as she exited the hospital. It was announced earlier this month that the King would undergo treatment for his prostate and the Princess would undergo planned abdominal surgery.

© Getty The King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate

Earlier in the day, Charles and Camilla were seen arriving at the private London Clinic together and it is understood that the pair visited Kate, who is on the 11th day of her time in hospital stay undergoing a successful operation last week.

Buckingham Palace released a statement saying: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

© Getty Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery

Kate, 42, remains in hospital and is not expected to return to official engagements until after Easter, with her husband Prince William also clearing his diary of official duties for the time being.

Meanwhile, Camilla has been embarking upon solo public engagements. The royal was seen visiting the Deacon & Son Jewellers in Swindon who are celebrating 175 years of trading.

© Getty Queen Camilla was shown an array of carriage clocks at the jewellers

She wore a camel-coloured brushed coat with stitching details down the front and on the sleeves. She created a traditional country chic ensemble by adding a khaki green round-neck jumper and a red tartan pleated skirt.

© Getty A young girl gave Camilla a get well card for King Charles during her visit to Swindon

The most unexpected detail was her mismatched earrings. On the right side, she wore a gold statement earring with diamond chips and on the other side, she wore a pearl drop earring.

Alexia Karides, founder of Greek jewellery brand YSSO, told HELLO!: "Asymmetric earrings are perfect for someone confident and rebellious who isn’t afraid to express themselves through their jewellery: it’s all about having fun and embracing imperfection."