Princess Beatrice is a vision of grace and glamour in fitted coat and veil

The thanksgiving service for King Constantine II was a royal affair, as several members of the royal family gathered in Windsor to honour the late Greek monarch.

The memorial service to celebrate his life was held at St George's Chapel on Tuesday morning, with Queen Camilla stepping in for her husband King Charles, who is unable to attend due to his ongoing cancer treatment.

Prince William had also been due to attend, but pulled out at the last-minute due to a "personal matter". He was expected to give a reading, but Constantine's son Crown Prince Pavlos did the honours instead.

© Getty Princess Beatrice with members of the royal family

Princess Beatrice looked sublime for the occasion, donning a fitted navy coat from Maje and towering pointed-toe heels as she stepped out with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall were joined by Princess Anne at the memorial, followed by Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The 35-year-old royal's unmistakable elegance was personified as she added a statement velvet headband adorned with blooming blue florals - the same she wore on Christmas Day in Sandringham.

The Princess' tumbling auburn hair fell past her shoulders in voluminous curls as the dramatic padded accessory by Justine Bradley-Hill Millinery was placed atop her fiery locks.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Beatrice recycled her Christmas Day outfit for the memorial of King Constantine II

In a nod of respect, the royal added a veil to her £495 headband, elevating the accessory to make it memorial-appropriate.

While King Constantine II's memorial was not a funeral, much of the same royal style etiquette still stands. The mourning veil is both symbolic and practical as they are worn by those in the process of grieving for a loved one. They are typically crafted from lace, tulle, or fine netting material that allows a person to see through it.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Beatrice re-wore her £495 headband, adding a veil for the memorial service

The ever-stylish Beatrice's sartorial identity has blossomed in recent years, thanks to her stylist, Olivia Buckingham, who has helped the mother-of-one to expand her brand vocabulary and adopt a flavour for couture.

Buckingham has worked as a fashion stylist, creative consultant and Vogue Hong Kong contributor for over a decade and recently took the royal under her fashion-forward wing.

© Karwai Tang Princess Beatrice has positioned herself as one of the best-dressed royals in recent years

While Princess Beatrice used to experiment with clashing prints, gaudy accessories and puffball skirts - let's be honest, who didn't in the 2000s - the royal has turned to flattering silhouettes, high-end brands and luxurious tailoring in recent years, positioning her as one of the best dressed ladies of the royal style set.