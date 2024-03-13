Princess Eugenie defies expectations in belted coat for romantic date with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie was a royal vision as she stepped out with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, on the second day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday. 'Style Wednesday' which has replaced 'Ladies Day' under a gender-neutral rebrand of the centuries-old racing tradition, is an opportunity for racegoers to don their finest attire in a show of sartorial splendour.

Princess Eugenie couldn't have looked more elegant for the occasion, choosing to wear the 'Etta' self-tie, double-breasted woven trench from Reiss. The £338 outerwear boasted a clean-cut design, cinching in the princess' waist.

The mother-of-two paired her chic coat with the 'Burford' suede boots from royally-loved brand Penelope Chilvers. According to the designer, the Burford Boot forms part of the brand's Cheltenham range.

© Shutterstock Princess Eugenie arrived at 2024 Cheltenham Festival with her husband, Jack Brooksbank

Its refined long shaft silhouette and elegant block heel is made from oiled suede from the label's gold-rated tannery.

"Made in Spain by our equestrian boot makers, these boots feature a buckled harness giving chic equestrian styling designed as your go-to style for a day at the races or any country event, with its stylish brass barley twist buckle," writes Penelope Chilvers.

© Shutterstock Princess Eugenie looked radiant as she joined her cousin Zara Tindall

While hats are not an essential part of the Cheltenham dress code, which is far more relaxed than that of Royal Ascot, the royals do tend to don headwear at the glamorous racing event.

Princess Eugenie tied her look together with the addition of a white felt fedora adorned with a classic black ribbon. She let her auburn hair fall to her shoulders in tumbling curls, exuding natural beauty as she opted for a rosy blush and golden bronzer.

© Shutterstock The royal looked radiant in a Reiss coat

It was a family affair for the royals on Wednesday, as Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack were joined by Zara and Mike Tindall, who put on an equally dapper display.

Looking sharp and sophisticated in a pinstripe suit, Zara brought the glamour in a double-breasted blazer and suit trousers from Veronica Beard. The blonde beauty teamed her race day attire with a Midi Mayfair 2 handbag from Aspinal of London rendered from black and red ombrè croc leather.

© Shutterstock Zara and Mike Tindall on day two at the Cheltenham Festival

Zara added a burgundy felt beret adorned with rippling bows, beaming as she stepped onto the racecourse beside her cousin, Eugenie.