Grinning Princess Eugenie recycles slinky satin mini dress for London lunch date

Princess Eugenie's penchant for effortless dressing has bloomed ever since she became a mother to August, three, and baby Ernest.

On Thursday, the mother-of-two stepped out in London looking bold and beautiful in an abstract-print mini dress and Chelsea boots after enjoying a glamorous lunch at Mount Street restaurant in Mayfair.

The Princess, 33, layered with a textured, double-breasted blazer to add sophistication to her off-duty outfit, slipping into opaque black tights and carrying the 'Lana Osette Midi' handbag from royally-loved brand, Strathberry.

© BACKGRID Princess Eugenie was all smiles wearing a Sandro dress in London on Thursday

A royal lady is rarely seen without her handbag, and Princess Eugenie's 'Lana Osette' is one of her most worn accessories. According to Strathberry, the bag is a "modern take on the classic bucket bag, while the soft structure is handcrafted in Spain from buttery-soft pebble finished leather and features an elegant drawstring closure."

Princess Eugenie wore her dark auburn hair swept into a half-up, half-down hairstyle, adding sunglasses and gold hoops to finish her spring ensemble.

It's not the first time the royal has worn the striking printed dress, hailed from French womenswear label, Sandro. Thrify Princess Eugenie wore the silky number to present Oscar's Book Prinze in 2018, and once again in 2019 on a night out in London.

© Dave Benett Princess Eugenie previously wore the dress for the Oscar's Book Prize at St James's Palace on 14 May 2018

The royal appeared to be in high spirits despite the Princess of Wales' health, King Charles' ongoing cancer treatment, Prince William's godfather's memorial and the tragic death of Thomas Kingston drawing attention to the royal family this month.

Much like her cousin Prince William, who pulled out of King Constantine's thanksgiving service last minute due to "personal reasons," Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were also absent from the memorial held at St George's Chapel in Windsor, despite her mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Beatrice attending.

© Dave Benett Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson recently attend The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala

It's not known why Princess Eugenie chose to miss the poignant occasion, though she did appear to be in high spirits when she joined her mother in Bahrain at the F1 Grand Prix this week.

© Dave Benett Eugenie wore a full Dior look to the menswear FW24 show this month

Princess Eugenie looked divine in a shoulder-baring 'Marissa Maize Dress' from All Saints as she posed on the grid.With ruffled detailing, sheet material and an all-over floral print, the mother-of-two also chose to pair her look with white trainers, adding a 'Mina' straw bag from Muun.