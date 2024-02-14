Duchess Sophie's cool-girl style file before she became Princess Edward's bride

Before she became the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Rhys-Jones had no time for royal romances. In her twenties, the bright blonde PR executive had landed a job at Capital Radio, going on to set up her own successful PR business by 31.

It was her career that ultimately led her to fairytale beginnings, however, when a flustered Prince Edward fell head over heels for Sophie when they met by chance at the prince’s Real Tennis Challenge event.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Sophie Rhys-Jones worked in public relations when she met her future husband, Prince Edward

It was then that Sophie, a little-known-about London girl became the latest royal It-girl - and her timeless fashion from the nineties proves she was an unmistakably elegant style figure of her time.

From tailored mini skirts to head-turning trouser suits, see the Duchess of Edinburgh's boldest business-babe fashion looks before she became Prince Edward's bride.

Duchess Sophie's best fashion moments before royalty

The date night outfit © Shutterstock In 1994, Sophie bloomed in a black turtleneck and tube skirt combo, rocking a 1990s classic pixie cut and a rosy red lip.



The late Princess Diana's ever-famous ensemble of trainers, biker shorts and an oversized sweatshirt has been hailed as one of her most recognisable looks to date - but the Duchess of Edinburgh was an equally sporty chick at the time.

The summer mini dress © Brendan Beirne/Shutterstock Sophie's berry-red belted mini dress and cropped khaki jacket worn on a summer day in London is giving us major Gossip Girl nostalgia.



London Gatwick's brightest passenger © Dennis Stone/Shutterstock By 1995, Prince Edward and Sophie were openly dating, but her love for loud prints and bold outfits hadn't yet fallen victim to the royal etiquette rules. Here, she's seen rocking a thigh-high mini skirt with kitten heels and a vivid orange blouse to arrive at London Gatwick with her royal beau.

Off-duty model aesthetic © Murphy/Shutterstock Sophie's loafers, jeans and baggy white blouse combination is serving up serious off-duty model vibes.



Sophie's sage green suit © Steve Back/Daily Mail/Shutterstock The post-engagement glow was evident in 1999. Proving a power suit never goes out of style, Sophie's sage trouser suit look can be seen on all of London's It-girls today. Giving her daytime look a luxe feel, the royal teamed her corporate get-up with leather heeled boots.