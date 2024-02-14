Duchess Sophie's cool-girl style file before she became Princess Edward's bride

Before she became the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Rhys-Jones had no time for royal romances. In her twenties, the bright blonde PR executive had landed a job at Capital Radio, going on to set up her own successful PR business by 31.
It was her career that ultimately led her to fairytale beginnings, however, when a flustered Prince Edward fell head over heels for Sophie when they met by chance at the prince’s Real Tennis Challenge event.
It was then that Sophie, a little-known-about London girl became the latest royal It-girl - and her timeless fashion from the nineties proves she was an unmistakably elegant style figure of her time.
From tailored mini skirts to head-turning trouser suits, see the Duchess of Edinburgh's boldest business-babe fashion looks before she became Prince Edward's bride.
Duchess Sophie's best fashion moments before royalty
The date night outfit
In 1994, Sophie bloomed in a black turtleneck and tube skirt combo, rocking a 1990s classic pixie cut and a rosy red lip.
Sporty Sophie
The late Princess Diana's ever-famous ensemble of trainers, biker shorts and an oversized sweatshirt has been hailed as one of her most recognisable looks to date - but the Duchess of Edinburgh was an equally sporty chick at the time.