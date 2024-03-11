Duchess Sophie nails high glamour with impeccable flared coat and heels ensemble

Fresh off the back of Prince Edward's big birthday weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were all smiles as they stepped out for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday along with other members of the royal family.

Duchess Sophie was the picture of regal as she wore an extremely chic flared coat dress with a matching hat and heels. Sophie, 59, walked proudly beside her husband upon entering the Abbey in central London.

The mother-of-two's elegant, long coat featured button-down details on the front, a double lapel and structured, padded shoulders – providing Sophie with a stylish silhouette.

© DANIEL LEAL Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrives to attend an annual Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, on March 11, 2024

The coat was a grey/beige colour and boasted a skirt towards the hem, allowing the coat to flare out beautifully in the style of a dress. Sophie was wearing a brightly patterned dress underneath, but the coat was the pièce de resistance, bringing the entire outfit together impeccably.

Ever the stylish royal, Sophie paired the dress with an off-whiteDamona cowboy hat by Jane Taylor, with black ribbon detailing around the rim. Sophie also carried a grey clutch and strolled with ease in towering court heels.

Edward, meanwhile, kept things simple but suave in a charcoal grey pinstriped suit with smart black shoes. The royal, who turned 60 over the weekend, also wore a light blue shirt with a patterned tie.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined the likes of Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales and Princess Anne for the annual service at Westminster Abbey to mark the 75th Commonwealth Day. Other royals in attendance were the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

The service features music, poetry and readings drawn from across the globe, including performances by the Ghetto Kids and Callum Scott.

© DANIEL LEAL Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh arrive to attend an annual Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, on March 11, 2024

Noticeably absent from the service was King Charles, who continues to recover amid his ongoing treatment for cancer. The Princess of Wales was also not in attendance, but Kate was pictured in the car with her husband they left Windsor. HELLO! understand that Kate has a private appointment.

Meanwhile, Edward and Sophie have had a busy few days celebrating the son of the monarch turning 60. In a special speech, the Duchess of Edinburgh paid tribute to the man she named her "darling" and "best friend."

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh looked elegant in a button-up coat

Addressing the Community Sport and Recreation Awards in Leeds on Friday, Sophie said: "If I may, I beg your indulgence for a few minutes, as I wanted to also take this opportunity to recognise another great milestone and share a small tribute to my darling husband as he celebrates his 60th birthday, this Sunday."

During an interview with Alan Titchmarsh which aired on his birthday, Edward said of his wife: "She's been an absolutely brilliant rock and I'm incredibly lucky that I found Sophie and that she found me.

© Charles McQuillan Prince Edward recently celebrated his 60th birthday

"Hopefully we've been a really brilliant partnership.

"We're very lucky, we've got two, of what we would think are particularly brilliant children, who are forging such different paths for themselves. I think that's also equally fascinating."