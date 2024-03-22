Princess Eugenie stuns in fabulous knee-high boots and glamorous floral gown for pre-birthday outing

Princess Eugenie was a vision on Thursday when she stepped out in Chelsea to read to a group of young school children.

The 33-year-old royal donned the beautiful 'Romilly Dress' from fashion designer Paisley Claudie Pierlot. The ethereal gown featured billowing cuffed sleeves, a frilled hemline and stylish plunging V-neckline.

Eugenie donned knee-high boots and a fabulous dress when she stepped out in Chelsea

The dress was created in an elegant navy blue shade and featured turquoise blue flowers as part of the paisley design. Over the top of the spring-inspired piece, Eugenie slipped on a gorgeous wool coat from Hobbs.

The piece featured six gold buttons and was a stunning shade of "Aubergine" according to the brand. As for footwear, the Princess rocked a pair of "Burford leather black boots" from Penelope Chilvers. The mahogany heels featured a subtle circular buckle detail in silver.

The Princess read to the school children

For her hair and makeup, Eugenie had her chestnut tresses styled in elegant curls. She opted for smokey grey eyeshadow, and nude lipstick for her makeup. She also added elegant drop earrings to complete her ensemble.

In the images from the touching outing, Euengie was beaming as the children sat before her. They all donned adorable blue school uniforms complete with matching hats, the girls': velvet blue berets and the boys': flat caps.

The Princess looked so glamorous for the occasion

The special reading session was part of Elephant Family’s Little Egg Hunt event. The charity was set up in 2003 by Queen Camilla's late brother, Mark Shand.

Eugenie, who is patron of the charity, told ITN: "It was so important to be here because I've worked with Elephant Family for so many years now and they're a charity so close to my heart, so close to my family's heart and Mark Shand, who started the charity, was a dear friend.

"What they're doing in saving elephants and making sure people are aware of what's going on around elephants and in wildlife is so important for the world to know. The legacy that they've created and the excitement around egg hunts or elephant [sculpture] hunts, a few years ago, it brings elephants to London."

Eugenie also gave an update on her uncle King Charles' health. ITV reported she said that: "Charles is 'doing well' and would be 'very proud' because the charity is 'very close to his heart too'."

The outing came two days before the Princess' 34th birthday on Saturday.