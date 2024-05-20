Duchess Sophie blows us away in bold dress for fleeting visit to Italy

The beautiful Duchess of Edinburgh looked sensational over the weekend, during an event in Italy. Speaking at an event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino, the blonde royal looked wonderful as she made a speech.

The mother-of-two wore one of the boldest statement styles we've seen her wear in a very long time. Although Sophie isn't afraid of colour and prints, this was unlike anything we have seen her sport and we are all for it!

Sophie's dress is by royally-loved brand Suzannah London and is known as the 'Dolce Vita Luxury Silk Twill Shirt Dress'. It's described online as 'An easy silhouette made from beautiful Italian printed silk, designed with glorious holidays and stylish evenings in mind.'

© Suzannah London Duchess Sophie wore the 'Dolce Vita Luxury Silk Twill Shirt Dress' by Suzannah London

We love the landscape print, and the fact it's lined and has a dreamy cut. The frock also includes a tie belt at the centre, which showed off the royal's waist and silhouette.

We can't keep up with how many incredible outfits the 59-year-old has been sporting of late. Just last week, the royal headed The Seashell Trust in Cheadle, Greater Manchester. She wore a super stylish, bright white blazer with double-breasted buttons which featured a figure-flattering slim fit. Sophie styled the fresh summer staple with a pair of chic tweed wide-leg trousers in shades of black, white, and pale blue which had a frayed hem.

© Getty Sophie donned a stylish pair of tweed trousers last week

The Duchess swapped her go-to heeled boots for a pair of white and tan wedges. Swinging from her wrist was a fabulous ivory mini boxy handbag.

Sophie's Style

Sophie gets a lot of her arm candy from Sophie Hasburg and stays very loyal to this brand. Just like all of us, Sophie admires other people's sense of style. Back in 2021, during an online event, she revealed that her own personal style icons were women in Hollywood and actual royalty.

© Getty Sophie admires Queen Rania of Jordan's style

When asked whose style she most admires, she said: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning." We have to agree!