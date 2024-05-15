Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie wows in Prada and her surprising new handbag will shock you
Duchess Sophie wows in Prada – and wait 'til you see her bold new handbag

Prince Edward's wife is on point with her accessories game… 

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, the beautiful Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh accompanied her husband, Prince Edward, to Oakham, where they viewed a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth. Such a special moment for the pair, and what's more, they were the first royals to survey the statue since its unveiling.

Sophie, mother of Lady Louise Windsor and  James, Earl of Wessex looked absolutely stunning for the occasion, sporting a top notch outfit.

Bringing the flower power, the blonde beauty wore a gorgeous floral silk shirt by Gabriela Hearst, a pair of fabulous black cropped trousers, white loafers by Nicola Sexton, and she topped the look off with her favourite white Prada coat.

Orange Sophie Habsburg bag worn by Duchess Sophie
Sophie Habsburg bag worn by Duchess Sophie

But did you see her handbag? Sophie flashed her new arm candy by her go-to bag designer, Sophie Habsburg. It was quite a directional piece; orange with a statement strap adorned with jewels. Known as the 'Lola', it really stood out and may just be one of the boldest bags the royal has ever rocked. After all, the 59-year-old is a great fan of classic tailoring and neutral colours, so it was wonderful to see this delicate splash of colour.

Speaking of colour, the royal has really branched out lately, adding some directional pieces into her working wardrobe. Earlier this month, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle, the Duchess wore casual yet classic attire consisting of a ME+EM blazer, a black leather skirt, a fabulous cross-body bag, and boots. When she turned round though, we were met with the best surprise - she had tied a stunning Hermès twilly scarf around her mane to form a little bow.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day 2 of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 2, 2024 in Windsor, England.
Duchess Sophie wearing her stunning Hermes scarf

The scarf was a true mixture of colours and so pretty! Sophie doesn't often wear hair accessories, especially in bold shades, so it was lovely to see.

