Duchess Sophie looks seriously lovely in leg-lengthening trousers
Digital Cover royal-style

Duchess Sophie switches up her style game in fitted blazer and leg-lengthening trousers

Prince Edward's wife opted for a chic take on classic workwear 

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie rocked a major style switch-up when she arrived at The Seashell Trust in Cheadle, Greater Manchester on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, was spotted wearing a super stylish bright white blazer with double-breasted buttons which featured a figure-flattering slim fit. 

Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh in a stylish pair of tweed trousers© Getty
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh donned a stylish pair of tweed trousers

Sophie styled the fresh summer staple with a pair of chic tweed wide-leg trousers in shades of black, white, and pale blue which had a frayed hem.

DUchess Sophie in white double-breasted blazer© Getty
Sophie's blazer was double-breasted

Prince Edward's wife leaned fully into a spring aesthetic when she swapped her go-to heeled boots for a pair of white and tan wedges. 

Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh riding an adaptive tricycle in white blazer© Getty
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh rode an adaptive tricycle during her visit to The Seashell Trust

Rounding off the mother-of-two's look was an ivory mini boxy handbag. As per usual, her dainty jewellery added another touch of elegance. On this occasion, Sophie wore a pair of circular drop earrings and a silver pendant necklace. 

Her blonde locks were styled in a lovely updo and her makeup was rosy in tone with false lashes applied for an extra sprinkle of glamour. 

Duchess Sophie digging surrounded by people© Getty
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh, turns the first sod of earth at the new college construction site during a visit to The Seashell Trust

The royal was seen meeting staff and students of The Seashell Trust which supports children and young adults with complex learning difficulties and disabilities. Sophie even tried her hand at riding an adaptive tricycle.

Duchess Sophie smiling talking in white blazer© Getty
Duchess Sophie wore a spring staple

Duchess Sophie's recent outings

Sophie was seen just the day before alongside her husband during a visit to the first-ever memorial statue of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II in Rutland. 

She was seen wearing a pair of deep green fitted trousers with a mid-length cream coat and a pair of cream loafers. The star of the show was her unexpected bright orange handbag. 

The summer-ready accessory from Sophie Habsburg featured a tan strap adorned with unusual buttons. 

The royal looked immaculate when she wore her go-to tea dress aesthetic to an event supporting the skin charity Debra UK. She was seen donning the 'Allover Exotic Floral-Print Silk Dress in Navy' from Etro which featured a tapered waistline, ruched capped sleeves, and a floaty skirt. 

Duchess Sophie's Royal Horse Show fashion

The week before, Duchess Sophie was spotted daily at the Royal Horse Show at Windsor. The highlights of her sartorial choices include her suede biker jacket from Paige which was teamed with a navy corduroy dress from Aspiga London and an Isabel Marant bag.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend day 4 of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attended day 4 of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show

DISCOVER: Lady Louise channels mum Duchess Sophie with ultra-chic accessory for rare royal outing 

We also loved the addition of her Hermès silk twilly scarf which was tied in her hair for a youthful look.

