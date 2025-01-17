Princess Anne upgrades Christmas outfit with leather and knee-high boots

The festive season may be behind us, but Princess Anne's stylish wardrobe has carried through to 2025.

Known for her thrifty fashion sense, Zara Tindall's mother recycled her Christmas jacket for her latest outing in Cheltenham. Anne was pictured in a red hot double-breasted coat which she teamed with a pleated skirt, tasselled knee-high boots, a patterned silk neck scarf and a gold Scout reef knot brooch.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Princess Royal looked elegant during a visit to Wings for Warriors

Accessorising her winter look, the Princess Royal added black leather gloves and a matching clutch bag wedged underneath her arm.

Staying true to her tried and tested beauty look, Anne kept her makeup minimal with a swipe of berry lipstick and her hair twisted into a neat no-fuss chignon.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Anne wore the jacket with a tartan skirt and a black jacket at the Christmas Day church service

Anne had previously teamed the jacket with a grey and red tartan A-line style skirt, black knee-high tasselled boots, a fur-trimmed hat, a scarlet scarf and a grey suede envelope-style clutch bag for the annual Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Royal family arrive for church service in Sandringham

The year before, she donned the red jacket at the 2023 Braemar Gathering alongside a matching ruby hat.

During her latest outing at Wings for Warriors – a charity training wounded, injured or sick servicemen and veterans as professional pilots – Anne was presented with wings worn by test pilot Peter Wilson on the first landing of an F-35 plane on HMS Queen Elizabeth.

© Getty Images Anne previously donned the red jacket at the 2023 Braemar Gathering

The Princess Royal travelled from the Gloucestershire Airport Training Facility in Staverton to Moreton-in-Marsh where she visited the Fire Service College to mark its 50th anniversary. Her second visit of the day saw Anne open a new AI facility to help train firefighters.

Anne's sustainable style

© Getty The Princess Royal has been known to recycle her clothes

When asked about her sustainable style choices, Anne once famously said: "A good suit goes on forever. If it is properly made and has a classic look, you can wear it ad infinitum. The economy was bred into me."

She has proven this on several occasions in the past. One her most iconic outfit repeaters was her pink silk shirt and houdstooth leg-split skirt which she first wore to the 1984 Baftas, and again to the Save the Children Festival of Trees in 2000.

© Shutterstock / Getty Princess Anne has worn this coat dress decades apart

Her cream and navy coat, meanwhile, was a trusted favourite for decades, with Anne wearing it first in 1980, and most recently at the Commonwealth Day service in 2018.

Rosanna Peel, Sustainable Stylist for Green Salon, previously told HELLO!: "It is great to see a woman with style and substance seemingly rejecting the fashion circus.

"One has the impression that Princess Anne is utterly true to herself which is the hallmark of real style; her strength of personality seems to be reflected in her character and her work ethic rather than being defined by what she wears."

PHOTOS: Royal outfit repeaters: From Princess Anne's 70s dresses to King Charles' 30-year-old shoes