Princess Diana's model niece Eliza Spencer looks like a modern-day Tinkerbell in mini dress

Lady Eliza Spencer brought the sunshine on Sunday afternoon as she took to a sandy beach in South Africa, where she posed in a delightful dress.

The blonde model reminded us of the famous Disney character of Tinkerbell from the motion picture Peter Pan, due to her tiny dress that had ethereal wings embroidered on the front. Captioning the bank of chic images, the 32-year-old penned:

"South Africa, you will always have my heart."

The shoot looked incredible - there was soft lighting and golden sands, as well as a video of a gentle tide, which smoothly swayed with a view of a sunset in the background.

Her twin sister, Lady Amelia Spencer, proved to be her sister's biggest cheerleader, writing in the comments section: "You are pure perfection."

While the social media sensation (who boasts almost 75,000 followers on Instagram) was overseas, she also posted a snap of herself wearing a pillbox hat, just like her royal relative, the Princess of Wales, who is her cousin Prince William's wife.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wearing a similar hat in 2022

She sported the powder blue style designed by Vitalina Ghinzelli, which looked incredible on top of her icy blonde hair. "Elegance starts at the top", the socialite quipped.

Eliza's wedding plans?

Princess Diana's niece has been dating her long-term love Channing Millerd for many years. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the possibility of tying the knot, the daughter of Victoria Aitkin said: "It’s a beautiful idea for the future. But right now, we’re just enjoying our journey together, supporting each other in our careers and personal growth. When the time feels right, it will be incredibly special, but for now, we’re just appreciating every moment we share."

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer in an exclusive photoshoot for HELLO!

Destination weddings are big in the Spencer family. After all, Amelia married her husband Greg in Cape Town in 2023, and her eldest sister Lady Kitty Spencer married Michael Lewis in Italy in 2021.

On the subject of her siblings' exotic weddings, Eliza said: "We love the idea of a destination wedding. We feel drawn to Italy, especially somewhere by the ocean – that feels so romantic to us."

Watch this space…