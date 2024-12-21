Queen Mathilde stuns in red hot coat and killer heels

Queen Mathilde's outfit was the epitome of a festive dream as she stepped out in a scarlet coat during her Christmas visit to the Porte Ouverte shelter in Brussels on Thursday.

© Shutterstock Queen Mathilde of Belgium paid a Christmas visit to the Porte Ouverte shelter in Brussels

The Belgian royal exuded confidence in a structured, tailored blazer that featured sharp shoulder pads. The stylish garment, which was cut elegantly just below the knee, was adorned with a red lace embroidery that featured a dark mesh underlayer.

The mother-of-four allowed her coat to take centre stage as she layered her bold look over a simple black, collared shirt and matching, tailored straight-leg trousers. Mathilde layered up for the cold as she donned a pair of sheer black tights beneath her trousers.

© Shutterstock Mathilde stunned in a red lace blazer

King Philippe's wife opted for a chic, pointed-toe kitten heel detailed with a gold statement embellishment as her choice of footwear. Mathilde's blonde tresses were styled into an effortless soft wave bob, while a pair of gold floral drop earrings peeked through from beneath.

The Porte Ouverte association provides accommodation for women and their children who lost their homes due to struggles. The association works towards helping these women regain their livelihood and find a stable home.

It seems the Belgian queen has once more taken a note out of the Princess of Wales' festive fashion book with her choice of colour. Kate opted for a stunning red coat dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen for her annual 'Together at Christmas carol service' earlier this month.

© Chris Jackson Kate dazzled in an Alexander McQueen coat dress

The bespoke coat featured a chic black bow under the collar and was layered over a pleated tartan maxi skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

Mathilde previously channeled Prince William's wife in a ruby sequin gown by fashion designer Jenny Packham for the Queen Elisabeth International Music Competition of Belgium for Violin. The sparkly number matched a pink gown Kate donned years prior at a gala dinner at Kensington Palace.

The Belgium royals have been busy ushering in the festive seasons as they released their Christmas card last week. The portrait depicted the royal couple sitting on stools alongside their four children Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel, and Princess Eleonore.

Queen Mathilde oozed style in a cobalt blue midi dress which featured ruched detailing and a boat neckline.