Princess Kate's secret outfit change during Qatar state visit you missed

The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous on Tuesday during the Qatar state visit, but did you notice her secret outfit change?

Kate, 42, didn't disappoint with her look for the royal event, slipping into a waist-cinching burgundy coat-dress by Alexander McQueen, but it seems she has two versions of her burgundy ensemble which she wore within minutes of each other.

© James Whatling Kate's first outfit was an Alexander McQueen coat dess, leather boots and matching bag

The first outfit, worn as she welcomed the Emir of Qatar at Kensington Palace, saw Kate don the aforementioned burgundy coat, adorned with black buttons and four lapel-like details. She complemented the look with a pair of matching burgundy boots and a handbag. See video below.

Just moments later, the royal was pictured inside the Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery and, whilst the colour palette of her outfit remained the same, upon closer inspection, her outfit was entirely different.

Kate swapped her boots for a pair of her trusty Gianvito Rossi stilettos in Royal Burgundy suede, and her coat-dress transformed into a dress version, without the lapels and decorated with two gold buttons.

© WPA Pool Kate's second oufit didn't have lapels and featured gold buttons instead of black

There has been speculation as to whether Kate wore the second look underneath the first coat-dress, but due to its structured style, this seems unlikely.

Whilst she may have changed her outfit, Kate kept it consistent with her accessories, wearing a resplendent pearl necklace that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate swapped her shoes as well as her dress

The special item reportedly features four strands of pearls and a diamond clasp and was reportedly a gift to the Queen from the Japanese government, made by Garrard, according to The Court Jeweller.

For her earrings, Kate wore Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings, also belonging to the late Queen.

On her head, Kate opted for a sophisticated Sahar Millinery Teardrop Beret with Bow in Burgundy Felt.

Whilst Kate oozed glamour during the daytime elements of the two-day engagement, she did not attend the state banquet in the evening as she is making a staggered return to work as she recovers from cancer treatment.