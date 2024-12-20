Queen Mary of Denmark stuns in red dress as she reflects on first year as queen

As the year draws to a close, Queen Mary of Denmark has taken the time to reflect on the first year of her reign.

© Getty Images Mary was proclaimed queen this year

The Danish royal heads The Mary Foundation which looks to tackle social isolation through developing, managing and operating initiatives and projects that support those living on the edge of society.

The mother-of-four took to her Instagram to celebrate the continued efforts of the foundation and those who have made the changes possible.

© Instagram The queen exuded chic in a bold red dress

The 52-year-old royal shared a photograph showing her sitting in front of a Christmas tree as she poses for the camera. Mary oozed festive style in a scarlet silk maxi dress which featured ruched sleeves and a high neck.

The royal stunned as her luscious brunette locks were swept to the side in soft waves to reveal a pair of diamond encrusted stud earrings hidden beneath. Mary kept her makeup natural and radiant with a brown smokey eye, a peach-stained cheek and a nude-toned lip.

In the caption, the royal scribed: "H.M. The Queen looks back on the year that has passed in the Mary Foundation.

"Every year is special. They contain their own impacts, events and memories. But 2024 in particular will leave a clear imprint on my memory.

© Steen Evald, Kongehuset The King and Queen posed for a new portrait together

"This year, the Mary Foundation changed its name to the Mary Foundation - H.M. Queen Mary's Foundation. But our work continued unchanged, and we still fight for the same purpose through our three areas of action: Bullying & Well-Being, Loneliness and Violence in the Family.

"At the Mary Foundation, we always strive for more knowledge, effective efforts and new ways to make a difference for those who are outside the community.

"I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who works with us so that more people get a place in the community and experience belonging. It is precisely in partnerships and collaboration that we use each other best and can make the biggest difference for all those who deserve it."

Frederik was proclaimed King on 14 January 2024, following his mother Queen Margrethe's shock abdication.

© Kongehuset The towering tree was embellished with sparkling ornaments

The Danish royals have also been busy ushering in the festive period as they decked the halls of their royal residence. The family's Instagram account shared some photographs of their spectacular winter wonderland transformation.

A towering fir tree adorned with red, gold, copper and ice blue baubles took centre stage in the grand gold room. The royal couple have also collected a few personal ornaments, with one depicting a kangaroo to reflect Mary's home country Australia and another of a horse to symbolise the queen's sporting passion.