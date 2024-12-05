Queen Mathilde rocks bridal jumpsuit as she recreates wedding photos at castle home

When your home doubles as your wedding venue, there's no better place to host a photoshoot to mark your wedding anniversary.

That's exactly what Queen Mathilde of Belgium did for her 25th wedding anniversary on 4 December. The royal looked like a modern bride in an ethereal white jumpsuit from Natan Couture with a high neckline, fitted waist, wide-leg trousers and sheer cape that billowed behind her in the breeze.

Mathilde had previously worn the jumpsuit for a gala evening for the King Baudouin Foundation in Brugge in September 2024.

She teamed her most recent look with the same beige pointed-toe heels from Christian Dior and pearl drop earrings, styling her blonde hair in a voluminous straight style with the ends curled under. Meanwhile, King Philippe looked smart in a black suit and a white striped tie.

Mathilde recycled her Natan Couture jumpsuit from September 2024

"The King and Queen are celebrating their silver wedding anniversary today. 25 years happily married, and here's to many more!" read the Instagram caption.

The photos appear to be taken at their home the Castle of Laeken, where the couple have lived since they married in 1999. The royals strolled through two giant plant pots on raised walls against the backdrop of the distant city.

© Arterra The Belgian royals live at the Royal Palace of Laeken

The castle sits 5km north of the city centre in a large private park called the Royal Domain of Laeken.

It is not the first time Mathilde and Philippe have used the home in their wedding anniversary photos. Back in 2019, to mark 20 years of marriage, the couple were pictured smiling in the vast grounds and sitting on a bench with their two pet dogs.

Mathilde wrapped up in a cream roll-neck jumper and a velvet brown jacket, while Philippe wore a matching black turtleneck and a checked jacket.

© Getty The couple share four kids

They now share the official residence with their four children: Princess Elisabeth, Prince Emmanuel, Prince Gabriel and Princess Eleonore.

Rewind twenty-five years and the pair – who met while playing tennis in 1996 – hosted their evening reception there following their ceremony at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula in Brussels. While no photos have been shared of the private celebrations, we imagine the picturesque location offered the perfect backdrop.

© ROBERT VANDEN BRUGGE King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde got married in December 1999 and hosted their reception at the Royal Castle of Laeken

Mathilde wore a bespoke wedding dress by Edouard Vermeulen, a favourite couturier of her mother-in-law Queen Paola. The silk crepe dress featured a 15-foot train and was layered underneath a matching coat with an upturned collar and buttoned waist.

The modest high neckline and simple lines are not dissimilar to her wedding anniversary outfit, proving Mathilde's timeless style.

