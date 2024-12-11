King Philippe and Queen Mathilde release glam 2024 Christmas card

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium have released their Christmas card for 2024.

The portrait, which was shared to social media on Wednesday, showed the royal couple perched on fringed stools with their four children Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore posing behind them.

For the special photoshoot, their eldest daughter Princess Elisabeth looked decidedly festive in a velvet burgundy jumpsuit while her sister Princess Eleonore shimmered in a navy A-line dress. Meanwhile, Prince Gabriel and Prince Emmanuel looked dapper in razor-sharp suits and patterned ties.

© Getty Images King Philippe and Queen Mathilde share four children together

Dressed to impress Queen Mathilde, 51, rocked a cobalt blue midi dress complete with ruched detailing and a boat neckline. She accessorised with a pair of blue gem earrings and some pointed black heels. As for hair and makeup, the mother-of-four styled her locks in bouffant waves and added a slick of glossy pink lipstick.

© Getty Images The royals on Belgium's National Day in July 2022

Echoing his wife's blue ensemble, King Philippe, 64, wore a navy suit, a pale blue shirt and a burgundy tie peppered with sky blue motifs. In a rare display of affection, the monarch was photographed with his hand on his wife's knee.

The caption [translated into English] read: "The new greeting cards from the Royal Family are in the (mail) box!"

The Belgian royals' Christmas card comes after Prince Albert and Princess Charlene released their official portrait for the festive season. The portrait, which was shared to social media, showed the Monegasque couple beaming alongside their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

They were pictured in a cosy living room decked out with an impressive Christmas tree, candles and bristling garlands. While in previous years, the Monaco royals have opted to wear seriously glam outfits, Charlene and Albert switched things up this year with their coordinating cosy ensembles.

Former Olympian Charlene looked chic in a mocha jumper and slim-fit chocolate brown trousers while Albert eschewed his trusty suit for a check shirt and a cable knit cream jumper.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Albert II: Everything you need to know about the Monaco royal

Their twins stole the limelight posing in the foreground with broad grins stretched across their faces.

A caption on Instagram read: "The Princier Palace is pleased to share with you the photo of the greeting card of the Princier family."

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II tied the knot in 2011

Royal fans quickly flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. "Beautiful photo!! Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!" wrote one, while a second penned: "Wow, what a lovely photo," and a third chimed in: "Beautiful picture. As always Princess Charlene looks great."