Queen Letizia oozes style in waist-cinching festive suit alongside King Felipe

Queen Letizia of Spain exuded festive style in a sumptuous, scarlet suit on Thursday as she attended the inauguration of the new University Hospital of Cuenc alongside her husband, King Felipe.

© Getty Images King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attended the inauguration of the new University Hospital of Cuenca

The Spanish royal, 52, showed off her slender physique in the figure-hugging, chic ensemble. The cherry-stained, tailored suit featured a double-breasted blazer adorned with black buttons and a pair of straight-leg, pleated trousers. The blazer's structured shoulders and deep neckline added an air of sophisticated elegance to Letizia's dazzling look, while the vibrant colour perfectly captured the queen's festive spirit.

The mother-of-two layered the stunning suit over a nude-toned silk shirt which complimented her matching suede block-heeled boots and handbag from Spanish fashion label Adolfo Dominguez.

Letizia opted for a sleek straight style for her hair, with her luscious brunette locks swept into a side parting and tucked behind her ear to reveal a pair of dainty pearl-drop earrings.

© Getty Images Letizia stunned in the festive suit

Allowing his wife to take centre stage with her bold look, King Felipe donned a simple grey suit embroidered with a subtle checked pattern over the top of a crisp white shirt. The Spanish king also added a nod to Christmas with his outfit as he paired the suit with a red detailed tie.

This isn't the first time Letizia has opted for a rouge number this season. The royal dazzled in a striking scarlet blouse and figure-hugging black skirt as she joined her husband for a board meeting at the Princess Girona Foundation in Madrid the day before.

The vibrant long-sleeve blouse, which featured ruched detailing, was tucked into a black midi skirt cut elegantly just below the knee. The high-waisted skirt was adorned with bold red and blue floral embroidery, while Letizia added a large black belt to cinch her at the waist.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain looked sensational

It seems red is the colour of choice for royals this December, with the likes of the Princess of Wales, Zara Tindall and Queen Mathilde donning various iterations of the fiery colour.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate donned a red coat for her Christmas Carol service

However, Letizia has not only been ushering in the festive period through her fashion choices – the Spanish royal household also released their highly anticipated Christmas card this week.

© Casa de Su Majestad el Rey The sweet family photo

The family shared a portrait which hadn't been previously seen by the public to mark the occasion. The image depicts Felipe and Letizia posing alongside their daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Infanta Sofia, 17.

Letiza stunned in a striking, satin aqua blue dress, while her daughter Leonor followed in her mother's festive fashion footsteps in an elegant, red tailored suit. Meanwhile, Sofia decided to coordinate her outfit with her father's navy suit as she donned a navy jumpsuit which featured a bold pink abstract pattern in the centre.