Princess Gabriella, 10, just rocked a £649 coat and designer boots

Princess Gabriella of Monaco may only be 10, but the fashion-forward royal already has an impressive collection of designer pieces in her wardrobe.

Taking after her mother Princess Charlene's effortless elegance, the young royal stepped out with her family at The Ceremony of the Sainte-Devote on Sunday, an annual celebration in Monaco that honours Sainte Dévote, the patron saint of the Principality.

Looking smart and sophisticated, Princess Gabriella wore Polo Ralph Lauren's £649 green tartan coat, aptly named the 'Princess' coat.

© Getty Princess Gabriella (R) wore a tartan coat to attend the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote

Per the brand's website, the charming, royal-approved wool-blend coat is crafted in Italy, designed with a classic silhouette, rich-hued plaid and velvet trim.

The trendy young royal's sartorial success didn't end with her designer winter wardrobe. Princess Gabriella also rocked a pair of high leather boots, echoing her mum's outfit for the family occasion.

© Getty Priness Charlene's daughter looked so smart alongside her

The Princess was a mini trendsetter in the £525 'Calf-Length Black Leather Boots' from Dolce & Gabbana's Kid's collection.

Princess Gabriella's designer wardrobe © Getty Princess Gabriella of Monaco attends the Monaco National Day 2023 with her mother It's not the first time the Monaco princess has worn items of clothing worthy of a place in her mother's unrivalled wardrobe. During Monaco's National Day in November 2023, Princess Gabriella was the image of her mother in a bespoke navy coat designed by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo, marking a royal first in dainty heeled shoes.

© Getty Princess Gabriella twinned with her mother in matching Didierangelo outfits Gabriella was sporting the 'Betsina 40' Black Patent Leather Ballerinas from Christian Louboutin with opaque tights, which are on sale for £435.

Princess Charlene's comments about raising twins © Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share two children together In conversation with Gala magazine in 2024, Princess Charlene admitted: "Yes, it’s definitely difficult to find time to spend alone time with them, but it’s so important when you’re parents to twins. "The conversations I have with Jacques are so different to the ones I have with Gabriella, as is the time I spend with each of them. Gabriella is very curious. She’s very intrigued by the world around her and life in general. She asks a lot of questions and needs a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he’s curious and more of an observer. More reserved, he’s naturally very calm."

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Princess Gabriella is 'very different' to her brother, Prince Jacques Revealing whether her daughter has shown an interest in fashion and beauty, Princess Charlene said: "Over the last few months, I’ve noticed that she’s more and more interested in it. She likes what she likes, and what kind of clothes she feels comfortable in. But she’s still very young."