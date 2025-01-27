Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Gabriella, 10, just rocked a £649 coat and designer boots
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco.

The daughter of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco has a better wardrobe than most

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Gabriella of Monaco may only be 10, but the fashion-forward royal already has an impressive collection of designer pieces in her wardrobe. 

Taking after her mother Princess Charlene's effortless elegance, the young royal stepped out with her family at The Ceremony of the Sainte-Devote on Sunday, an annual celebration in Monaco that honours Sainte Dévote, the patron saint of the Principality. 

Looking smart and sophisticated, Princess Gabriella wore Polo Ralph Lauren's £649 green tartan coat, aptly named the 'Princess' coat. 

Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote on January 26, 2025 in Monaco,© Getty
Princess Gabriella (R) wore a tartan coat to attend the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote

Per the brand's website, the charming, royal-approved wool-blend coat is crafted in Italy, designed with a classic silhouette, rich-hued plaid and velvet trim.

The trendy young royal's sartorial success didn't end with her designer winter wardrobe. Princess Gabriella also rocked a pair of high leather boots, echoing her mum's outfit for the family occasion. 

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Prince Jacques of Monaco attend the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote on January 26, 2025 in Monaco© Getty
Priness Charlene's daughter looked so smart alongside her

The Princess was a mini trendsetter in the £525 'Calf-Length Black Leather Boots' from Dolce & Gabbana's Kid's collection.

Princess Gabriella's designer wardrobe

Princess Caroline of Hanover, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Stephanie of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023 on November 19, 2023 © Getty
Princess Gabriella of Monaco attends the Monaco National Day 2023 with her mother

It's not the first time the Monaco princess has worn items of clothing worthy of a place in her mother's unrivalled wardrobe. 

During Monaco's National Day in November 2023, Princess Gabriella was the image of her mother in a bespoke navy coat designed by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo, marking a royal first in dainty heeled shoes.

Princess Gabriella twinned with her mother in matching Didierangelo outfits© Getty
Princess Gabriella twinned with her mother in matching Didierangelo outfits

Gabriella was sporting the 'Betsina 40' Black Patent Leather Ballerinas from Christian Louboutin with opaque tights, which are on sale for £435.

Princess Charlene's comments about raising twins

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share two children together© Getty
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share two children together

In conversation with Gala magazine in 2024, Princess Charlene admitted: "Yes, it’s definitely difficult to find time to spend alone time with them, but it’s so important when you’re parents to twins.

"The conversations I have with Jacques are so different to the ones I have with Gabriella, as is the time I spend with each of them. Gabriella is very curious. She’s very intrigued by the world around her and life in general. She asks a lot of questions and needs a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he’s curious and more of an observer. More reserved, he’s naturally very calm."

Princess Gabriella in a blue outfit© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Princess Gabriella is 'very different' to her brother, Prince Jacques

Revealing whether her daughter has shown an interest in fashion and beauty, Princess Charlene said: "Over the last few months, I’ve noticed that she’s more and more interested in it. She likes what she likes, and what kind of clothes she feels comfortable in. But she’s still very young."

