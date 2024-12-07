James Middleton's wife Alizée Thévenet wows in festive figure-hugging suit

Alizée Thévenet oozed chic in a festive-inspired velvet suit as she attended the Christmas carol service alongside her husband James Middleton on Friday evening.

© Getty Images James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet attended the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

The Princess of Wales' sister-in-law donned a tailored navy number which featured a waist-cinching blazer and straight leg trousers. Alizée styled her elegant suit with an oversized white bow which was fastened around her neck. The bow detail ensured the look was the perfect outfit choice for the festive occasion.

James Middleton's wife layered the tailored garment over the top of a blue and white tartan shirt and accessorised with a pair of burgundy Mary Jane pumps which featured a tasteful ankle strap, and an orange mini handbag.

© Getty Images Alizee Thevenet oozed chic in the velvet suit

The financial analyst kept her jewellery minimal with a pair of delicate diamond stud earrings and her luxurious wedding band. Alizée swept the front pieces of her mousy toned locks back into a twisted braid and kept her makeup minimal with a pinch of blush and a red lip with hues of orange.

Alizée's polished look perfectly matched with her husband's suave attire. James donned a navy suit layered beneath a wool trench coat which was embellished with golden buttons. Kate's brother opted for a white and blue pinstripe shirt and a burgundy tie which matched with his burgundy socks that peaked through beneath his loafers.

James and Alizée's sentimental wedding



The couple tied the knot on 11 September 2021 and Alizée even donned her mother-in-law Carole Middleton's wedding dress. "My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," Alizée told HELLO!.

"While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it.

© Getty Images The couple were joined by Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, and Pippa Middleton for the service

"It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life."

James added: "I do not realise it at the time, but it is my mum's wedding dress, last worn when she got married to Dad 41 years earlier. Neither do I know – yet – the story of how Alizee comes to be wearing it now, but I learn later that she and Mum were clearing out cupboards together at Bucklbury during lockdown when Mum came across the dress."

He continued: "A few small adjustments were made so she could wear it off the shoulder. And here she is now, a bouquet of wild flowers in her hand, walking towards me. I feel as if the love surrounding me is palpable."