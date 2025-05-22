Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate's surprise fashion move - and this royal just wore the trend of 2025

With the warmer weather upon us, the royal ladies have been out in full form in an array of stylish outfits.



From the Princess of Wales launching HMS Glasgow to the royal garden party with Prince William's best-dressed cousins in attendance, the royal style set is proving May is their month.

Who was on our Royal Style Watch this May? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

1/ 5 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales stepped out to christen HSM Glasgow in a gorgeous Suzannah London coat dress. The nautical navy and white number featured a stripe down the front and white piping on the pockets. The look was accessorised with a striking Philip Treacy hat and suede pumps.

2/ 5 © Getty Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice oozed glamour in a Rebecca Vallance dress when she attended the Matrix Awards in New York. The royal nailed the trend of the year, sporting the bow-adorned cocktail dress with the 'Romy 100' style heels from Jimmy Choo and her hair in tumbling curls.

3/ 5 © Getty Duchess Sophie The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Buckingham Palace garden party in a new Barbie pink look. Her 'Mikela' dress from Beulah London was teamed with her highest heels of the year – the 'Sledge Patent Leather Pumps' from L.K. Bennett. A Jane Taylor hat rounded off the look nicely.





4/ 5 © Det Danske Kongehus Queen Mary Queen Mary of Denmark made a surprising style move in trainers as she posed for a photo captured in the Cerrado in Brazil to mark Biodiversity Day. She teamed her flats with an earthy A-line skirt and a white linen shirt.





5/ 5 © Alamy Princess Eugenie Princess Eugenie looked like a vintage star at a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace. She styled a never-before-seen polka dot Rixo dress with the 'Marina' hat by Emmy London and the classic 'Romy 85 Navy Suede Pumps' from Jimmy Choo.

