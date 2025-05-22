Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate's surprise fashion move - and this royal just wore the trend of 2025

Princess Beatrice oozed glamour in a Rebecca Vallance dress when she attended the Matrix Awards in New York. The royal nailed the trend of the year, sporting the bow-adorned cocktail dress with the 'Romy 100' style heels from Jimmy Choo and her hair in tumbling curls.
Duchess Sophie
The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Buckingham Palace garden party in a new Barbie pink look. Her 'Mikela' dress from Beulah London was teamed with her highest heels of the year – the 'Sledge Patent Leather Pumps' from L.K. Bennett. A Jane Taylor hat rounded off the look nicely.
Queen Mary
Queen Mary of Denmark made a surprising style move in trainers as she posed for a photo captured in the Cerrado in Brazil to mark Biodiversity Day. She teamed her flats with an earthy A-line skirt and a white linen shirt.
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenielooked like a vintage star at a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace. She styled a never-before-seen polka dot Rixo dress with the 'Marina' hat by Emmy London and the classic 'Romy 85 Navy Suede Pumps' from Jimmy Choo.
