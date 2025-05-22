Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate's surprise fashion move - and this royal just wore the trend of 2025

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Style Watch: Kate Middleton's surprise fashion move - and which royal just wore the trend of 2025?
Kate Middleton wearing pink trouser suit© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales plus more incredible royal style moments of May 2025

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
With the warmer weather upon us, the royal ladies have been out in full form in an array of stylish outfits.

From the Princess of Wales launching HMS Glasgow to the royal garden party with Prince William's best-dressed cousins in attendance, the royal style set is proving May is their month.

Who was on our Royal Style Watch this May? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

1/5

William and Kate disembarking from HMS Glasgow© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales stepped out to christen HSM Glasgow in a gorgeous Suzannah London coat dress. The nautical navy and white number featured a stripe down the front and white piping on the pockets. The look was accessorised with a striking Philip Treacy hat and suede pumps.

2/5

Dustee Jenkins and Princess Beatrice of York posed in cocktail dresses© Getty

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice oozed glamour in a Rebecca Vallance dress when she attended the Matrix Awards in New York. The royal nailed the trend of the year, sporting the bow-adorned cocktail dress with the 'Romy 100' style heels from Jimmy Choo and her hair in tumbling curls. 

3/5

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie in floral dress© Getty

Duchess Sophie

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Buckingham Palace garden party in a new Barbie pink look. Her 'Mikela' dress from Beulah London was teamed with her highest heels of the year – the 'Sledge Patent Leather Pumps' from L.K. Bennett. A Jane Taylor hat rounded off the look nicely.

4/5

Queen Mary in forest in earthy skirt and white shirt© Det Danske Kongehus

Queen Mary

Queen Mary of Denmark made a surprising style move in trainers as she posed for a photo captured in the Cerrado in Brazil to mark Biodiversity Day. She teamed her flats with an earthy A-line skirt and a white linen shirt. 

5/5

Princess Eugenie talks to guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace© Alamy

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie looked like a vintage star at a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace. She styled a never-before-seen polka dot Rixo dress with the 'Marina' hat by Emmy London and the classic 'Romy 85 Navy Suede Pumps' from Jimmy Choo.

WATCH: Princess Kate's best looks - ever

