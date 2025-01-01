Victoria Beckham documentary: real reason star is doing tell-all show

When David Beckham's Netflix docuseries aired, fans were given an access all areas look into the lives of one of the world's most famous families.

From David and Victoria's charming relationship to their dynamic as parents, we learned more about the Beckhams than ever before, and not only did the show enamour viewers to the A-list pair, it also saw David receive more than £28 million in payouts from his media, fashion and sports empire, boosted by the Netflix series.

It wasn't just David who saw a boost from the series, though. Studio 99 Group, who created the series, saw revenue grow to 15 million dollars (£11.9 million), as it benefitted from the production and release of the Beckham documentary series, too.

With this huge profit, it's no surprise that the same studio will also produce Victoria Beckham's upcoming documentary series for Netflix, which was announced in August.

While Victoria's fashion and beauty brand is doing well, with sales jumping by 52% to £89.1 million for 2023, she likely hopes she will see a similar injection of profits off the back of her docuseries.

Extra profit would surely be welcomed, as it hasn't always been plain sailing for VB in the business world. Although her brand is doing well now, since its launch it has accumulated losses exceeding £66 million.

She shared her delight at the success when she collected the Entrepreneur accolade at Harper's Bazaar's Women of the Year Awards 2024, noting: "The company has been through so much over the last 17 years – ups, downs, restructuring… it#s been quite the journey. So, finally, to be able to say we're profitable is something I'm so proud of, because it's not an easy industry, and it's getting harder and harder."

Victoria Beckham's documentary

While David's Beckham series looked back at his football career from the beginning to the present day, Victoria's is set to be more focused on the running of her fashion and beauty business.

Netflix promises exclusive access to Victoria, her family and those closest to her, while exploring her time in the global spotlight.

© Instagram VB's documentary will share access to the whole family

Victoria's upcoming documentary promises to get up close and personal with the former Spice Girl as she juggles her business and family life.

We can't wait to see the show!