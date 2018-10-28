When royals are ravishing in red dresses! ALL the best style moments

When royals are ravishing in red dresses! ALL the best style moments
When royals are ravishing in red dresses! ALL the best style moments

Everyone needs the perfect red dress in their wardrobe. Whether it's long or short, the red frock is the ultimate showpiece to wear. And as we get closer to Christmas, nothing makes you feel more festive that an LRD (that's a little red dress!). We've taken a look through the archives to see the royals in their ravishing red numbers. From British royals like the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie and the Countess of Wessex, to foreign royals who ooze class and sophistication (Queen Letizia, we’re looking at you). Check out all the best va-va-voom frocks below...

 

The Duchess of Sussex

Granted, Meghan caused quite the stir when she wore this dress during the royal tour - mainly because she accidentally left on the Self Portrait label on her frock. Oopsy. Megs, we’ve all been there. She still looked red-hot in her scarlet dress, and at £400, it's rather affordable (in royal terms).

Kate Middleton wearing a red dress

The Duchess of Cambridge

When Kate attended a royal tour in Canada, she pulled out this amazing Preen dress for the occasion. The royal style star often wears, but this might be her most glam red frock to date. 

Princess Diana wearing a red dress

Princess Diana

Diana, Princess of Wales, had the world swooning when she wore a red dress designed by Catherine Walker to attend a dinner in her honour on 24 November, 1995.

Crown Princess Mary wearing a red dress

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary knows the score - a beautiful red dress is the perfect choice for a New Year’s Eve party.  The crimson coloured gown was given an extra something-something with the help of a glittering tiara and chandelier earrings. Nicely done.

Beatrice Borromeo wearing a red dress

Beatrice Borromeo

Be still our beating heart! We cannot cope with how amazing Beatrice Borromeo looked as she arrived for the annual Rose Ball at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club with her love, Pierre Casiraghi.

Princess Eugenie wearing a red dress

Princess Eugenie

When Princess Eugenie stepped out in 2016 to mark the Queen's 90th birthday, she wore a 90th birthday, she wore a beautiful red dress and we all gave her a nod of approval - this was a stellar look for the young Princess.

Charlotte Casiraghi wearing a red dress

Charlotte Casiraghi

When Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi arrived to attend a mass at the Saint Nicholas cathedral during the celebrations marking Monaco's National Day, on November 19, 2016, she looked sensational in red. Oh, how we love her style.

Sarah Ferguson wearing a red dress

Sarah, Duchess of York

We can’t do a red frock round-up without showing off Sarah’s catwalk moment. The former wife of Prince Andrew walked the runway at the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection during the Olympus Fashion Week at Bryant Park in 2004.

Queen Rania wearing a red dress

Queen Rania

Valentino was the designer of choice for Queen Rania of Jordan when she attended the Celebrity Fight Night gala at Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Italy. This lady never puts a foot wrong, and this was one of her best looks yet.

Princess Madeleine wearing a red dress

Princess Madeleine

Princess Madeleine of Sweden attended the American Scandinavian Society's 2011 Yule ball in New York dressed to thrill in a long red gown, which she teamed with a white faux fur coat.

Princess Mette-Marit wearing a red dress

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

When Prince Haakon of Norway and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway attended the Gala dinner for the wedding of Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and Stephanie de Lannoy at the Grand-ducal Palace in 2012, she wore a knock out of a red dress.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana wearing a red dress

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana

What does one wear to watch the Christian Dior show on the front row? Why, an amazing red dress, of course. Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, who is the Princess of Thailand AND a professional badminton player, could have strutted her stuff on the runway looking like that.

Princess Charlene wearing a red dress

Princess Charlene

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene attend some pretty fancy events, so it’s no surprise Charlene has excellent show-stopping skills. When she graced the red carpet at the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monte Carlo, she knocked it out of the park with this red dress.

Queen Letizia wearing a red dress

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia is a big fan of red - and it suits her beautiful tanned skin. The Spanish royal opted for one of her favourite designers, Carolina Herrera, and teamed the dress with a pair of nude heels and a pair of ruby and diamond earrings.

Queen Maxima wearing a red dress

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands is definitely one of the most stylish royals, and when she wowed the crowds at a concert in Luxembourg we bowed down to her highness.

Crown Princess Victoria wearing a red dress

Crown Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel of Sweden attended the 2018 Polar Music Prize award ceremony, and she decided to up the glam factor with the help of a full-length red dress.

Sophie Wessex wearing a red dress

Countess of Wessex

Swit swoo, Sophie. Remember when the Countess of Wessex attended a gala variety show wearing this glamorous red dress? We certainly do, and it was a huge moment for the royal.

