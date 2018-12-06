10 Photos | Fashion

Members of the royal family looking chic in Coral (aka Pantone’s Colour of the year for 2019)

Suits you, ladies!

...
Kate Middleton wearing coral jeans

It’s a big day when the Pantone Colour of The Year is announced - it sets the scene for fashion trends, beauty trends, homeware trends and the art you’ll be buying for your walls. For 2019 - yep, you've guessed it - it's Living Coral. The muted terracotta hue is a favourite with the royal ladies - especially in summer! We’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge rock the flattering shade countless times, and while we haven’t seen the Duchess of Sussex in the hue since she became a royal, we have dug up an old photo of Meghan where she’s rocking a little coral number. As well as the Duchesses, other royals have rocked coral - and they’ll really inspire your SS19 look. Ready? Let’s see who kills it in coral…

 

The Duchess of Cambridge

 

Pantone has described Living Coral as: "An animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energises and enlivens with a softer edge." Kate sported a pair of coral jeans when she met with the UK’s Olympic team in London. Style fans rushed to the shops to replicate Kate’s style - and Asda reported an 88 per cent increase in sales of their £14 coloured denim.

Meghan Markle wearing a coral dress

Meghan Markle

 

Isn’t it strange looking at photos of Meghan pre-meeting Harry? Here she is at a press event at the Chateau Marmont back in 2016 wearing a coral mini dress, a pair of sandals and a Louis Vuitton bag, and she’s all bogged down with the freebies she managed to wangle - a girl after our own heart! Still, she’s wearing coral, and she looks lovely, so she definitely belongs in this feature.

 

Princess Beatrice wearing a coral dress

Princess Eugenie

 

Here’s Princess Eugenie back in 2012 at the Big Jubilee Lunch at All Saints Church in London ahead of the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant. With her big beaming smile and her coral dress, we can definitely agree that this is an uplifting “energising” colour.

Sarah Ferguson wearing a coral evening dress

Sarah Ferguson

 

Swit swoo! Check out Sarah Ferguson in this coral number - this colour really suits redheads. The former wife of Prince Andrew wore the floor-length dress for an appearance at amfAR’s 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala.

 

Queen Letizia wearing a coral blazer

Queen Letizia

 

Before we discuss Queen Letizia’s coral blazer, can we just point you in the direction of the Spanish royal’s Cinderella shoes - we don’t think we’ve ever seen a royal wearing a pair like it. The monarch looked beautiful in her coral buttoned-up blazer which she wore over a floral dress to the Bicentenary of the Council of the Greatness of Spain at the El Pardo Palace in 2015.

Queen Maxima wearing a coral dress

Queen Maxima

 

We knew we’d find a photo of Queen Maxima in coral - this royal just loves a bright colour! Here she is back in 2017 during a visit to the Champalimaud Centre in Portugal.

 

Crown Princess Mary wearing a coral dress

Princess Mary

 

Oh, we can’t deal with how beautiful Crown Princess Mary looked as she arrived at the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christoper O’Neill in 2013. Coral and wedding guests go hand-in-hand. It’s a fail-safe colour to wear to a wedding, though you might run the risk of matching the bridesmaids.

Princess Diana wearing coral

Princess Diana

 

There’s no doubt about it, Princess Diana was NOT afraid of colour. In fact, she embraced it with open arms. Here she is attending Royal Ascot in 1985 wearing a muted coral pleated skirt with a billowing pussybow blouse. She teamed her peachy ensemble with a matching hat and cream accessories.

 

Sophie Wessex wearing a coral skirt to Ascot

The Countess of Wessex

 

The colour coral is perfect for a day of the races - just look at Sophie who looked incredible in 2016 as she arrived for day three of the annual event. Sporting a coral skirt with a white top and a matching hat, she looked ready for a fun royal day out.

 

The Queen wearing a coral coat

The Queen

 

Oh how we adore the Queen is summer brights and this coral-orange coat is just beautiful and suits her skin tone perfectly. The British Monarch was visiting the Theatre Royal in Brighton to mark the 200th anniversary of the venue.  

 

